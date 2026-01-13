ETV Bharat / health

Interview | Prediabetes A Warning Sign Towards Developing Diabetes, Says Endocrinologist

Dr Masoodi said that until 1997, there was a single classification for diabetes threshold, but after 1997, the American Diabetes Association changed the classification, which now includes impaired fasting glucose (100-125 mg/dl) and impaired glucose tolerance (199-140 mg/dl), while results of 5.7 to 6.4 percent in the HbA1c test indicate pre-diabetes.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat , Dr Shariq Masoodi, a renowned endocrinologist from the Valley said that when the glucose level in the blood is higher than normal, but not to the level that indicates diabetes, the condition is called prediabetes in medical terms.

Srinagar: A veteran endocrinologist in Kashmir has warned about prediabetes, he described it as a warning sign towards developing Type 2 diabetes.

“Prediabetes is not a disease and does not have symptoms, but it is a warning sign of type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes is reversible. If you make the necessary lifestyle changes, you can prevent prediabetes from progressing to type 2 diabetes,” he explained.

What Causes Prediabetes?

Dr Masoodi said that there are many important causes, including race, heredity, environment, age, diet, and weight, for developing prediabetes. While prediabetes used to be prevalent in people aged above 40, but with changes in lifestyle and eating habits, it is also found at a younger age, especially in young people now. He said that the risk of prediabetes increases after the age of 45.

Endocrinologist Dr Shariq Masoodi(L) in conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Parvez ud Din (ETV Bharat)

“If your parents or siblings have type 2 diabetes in your family history, then your risk of prediabetes increases, while if you had diabetes during pregnancy (gestational diabetes), then you and your child are at higher risk,” he said.

Preventive Measures

While one cannot do anything about genes, Dr Masoodi emphasised on the risk factors to plan treatment accordingly.

According to Dr Masoodi, five measures to be taken to keep diabetes at bay include: