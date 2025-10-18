ETV Bharat / health

Health Check-Up Before You Deck Up: The Pre-Diwali Wellness Checklist

Dr. Mayanka Lodha Seth, Chief Pathologist, Redcliffe Labs draws an apt parallel: “Just as people deep-clean their homes before Diwali, a quick health ‘cleanse’ through preventive testing can help reset the body and detect early warning signs.” We polish silverware because tarnish dulls its shine. We can do the same for our health: polish it with awareness before it begins to corrode.

In truth, our bodies are the first homes we ever live in, and the last ones we’ll ever have. Before you deck up your home and yourself for Diwali, it may be time to give your health a moment of reverence.

Every year, as the festival of lights approaches, millions of homes across India prepare for transformation. Rooms are scrubbed, curtains changed, silver polished, and diyas laid out like tiny suns waiting to glow. But amid this ritual of renewal, there’s one space that too often gets left out of the cleansing: the human body.

A Complete Blood Count (CBC) test, for instance, is one of the most basic and telling indicators of our internal vitality. It picks up subtle whispers of fatigue, infections, or anemia long before they shout through symptoms. The body, unlike the home, does not always signal trouble loudly. A CBC is a way to understand whether your energy has been slipping not from age or workload, but from a silent deficiency. Dr. Seth explains, “These are conditions that can drain your energy precisely when the season calls for celebration and social connection.”

The liver is our body’s most tireless festival worker. It doesn’t sleep through the sweets, snacks, and late-night gatherings that define Diwali. Instead, it toils harder, trying to process the sugar rush, the oil, the alcohol, the lack of sleep, and the emotional highs and lows of celebration.

That’s why a Liver Function Test (LFT) before the festivities isn’t just advisable, it’s an act of compassion toward your own body. “Checking liver health beforehand can help prevent post-festival digestive discomfort and support the body’s natural detoxification process,” says Dr. Seth. Test your liver so that your system's lamp has enough oil for the days ahead. After all, it is the liver that cleans up after your indulgence.

Festivals, for all their joy, are paradoxically stressful. Between shopping, hosting, and overeating, our hearts (both metaphorically and physically) are under siege. That’s why a Lipid Profile test is crucial this season. As Dr. Seth notes, “Assessing your lipid profile before the festivities provides valuable insight into heart health, especially when the season’s delicacies are rich in fats and sugars.”

Our diets during Diwali are celebratory, but also deceptive. We assume a few days of indulgence won’t matter. But for someone already teetering on borderline cholesterol levels or high triglycerides, these “few days” can tip the scale toward real danger. Festivals like Diwali remind us to invite light but the most sacred light is awareness. A CBC, LFT, or lipid test may seem like clinical acts, but they are really gestures of care.