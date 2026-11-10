Is Your Child Slouching A Lot? These Everyday Posture Habits Could Be Affecting Their Spine Health
Carrying a school bag over one shoulder can place uneven strain on both, the shoulders and the back, says paediatric orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Avi Shah.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
The way children sit, stand, walk and use their devices may seem like a part of their daily routine but these habits influence their musculoskeletal wellbeing. From spending hours hunched over gadgets to sitting for long periods while studying or watching TV, children today are increasingly involved in routines that have little to no movement, besides poor posture.
“While occasional slouching is not a cause for concern, persistent discomfort while sitting or standing, stiffness or noticeable changes in your child’s posture should not be ignored,” says Dr. Avi Shah, Consultant – Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai.
Posture refers to how the body is aligned while sitting, standing or moving. During childhood and teen years, the bones, muscles and joints are still developing. It is important for parents to encourage good movement habits at these stages, and identify problems, if any, at the earliest.
Screen Time And School Bags
A major concern today is prolonged screen use. We see children often bending their necks forward and downward while looking at phones or books. This places undue strain on the neck and upper back. Similarly sitting for hours without movement breaks can contribute to muscle stiffness and discomfort.
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School bags are another factor for bad posture. Carrying a school bag over one shoulder or a heavy backpack can place uneven strain on both, the shoulders and the back. Choosing a good quality sturdy bag with two broad adjustable shoulder straps, carrying only essential items in it, and distributing weight evenly by wearing the straps on both shoulders, can help reduce strain.
When Is Poor Posture A Cause For Concern?
Children slouch for various reasons, ranging from pain, bad posture, boredom or underlying spinal problems. Says Dr. Dr. Avi Shah, “Not every child who slouches does so because of a spinal issue. However, parents should be alert to complaints of back or neck pain, unequal shoulders, a significant difference in the levels of the hips, difficulty standing straight or any discomfort that interferes with daily activities, as these could be signs of a spinal problem.”
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During growth spurts, some spinal conditions such as scoliosis can become apparent. Scoliosis is a curvature of the spine, and telling a child to sit up straight or stand up straight will not fix it. Early clinical assessment helps doctors determine whether the child needs observation, further investigation or treatment. Persistent pain that wakes a child at night, weakness, numbness or difficulty walking are symptoms that warrant medical assessment as early as possible.
Build Healthier Posture Habits Early
Prevention begins with small changes at home and school, says Dr. Shah. He recommends the following steps to parents:
- Children should be encouraged to sit with their feet supported on the ground
- Ask kids to keep their screens closer to eye level, and not above or below.
- If they’ve been sitting for long, get them to take breaks.
- Age-appropriate sports, walking, dancing, running or exercises to strengthen the back muscles, for example, can promote development and the overall health of the musculoskeletal system.
- Parents should avoid correcting a child’s posture without understanding the cause for discomfort.
“If the child complains of pain or you can see visible changes in posture or hip levels, seek an assessment by an orthopaedic specialist who can help identify the underlying cause and guide appropriate care,” says Dr. Shah.
Healthy posture is not just about sitting straight and standing tall throughout the day. It is about comfort, regular movement, and good habits, as they support a growing body and help children build healthy movement patterns throughout their growth years that will sustain them well into adulthood too.
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