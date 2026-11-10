ETV Bharat / health

Is Your Child Slouching A Lot? These Everyday Posture Habits Could Be Affecting Their Spine Health

We see children often bending their necks forward and downward while looking at phones ( Getty Images )

The way children sit, stand, walk and use their devices may seem like a part of their daily routine but these habits influence their musculoskeletal wellbeing. From spending hours hunched over gadgets to sitting for long periods while studying or watching TV, children today are increasingly involved in routines that have little to no movement, besides poor posture.

“While occasional slouching is not a cause for concern, persistent discomfort while sitting or standing, stiffness or noticeable changes in your child’s posture should not be ignored,” says Dr. Avi Shah, Consultant – Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai.

Posture refers to how the body is aligned while sitting, standing or moving. During childhood and teen years, the bones, muscles and joints are still developing. It is important for parents to encourage good movement habits at these stages, and identify problems, if any, at the earliest. Screen Time And School Bags A major concern today is prolonged screen use. We see children often bending their necks forward and downward while looking at phones or books. This places undue strain on the neck and upper back. Similarly sitting for hours without movement breaks can contribute to muscle stiffness and discomfort. Heavy school backpacks strain children's neck and shoulders (Getty Images) Also read: Joint Pain In A Child Isn't Always About Growing Pains, It Could Be Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis School bags are another factor for bad posture. Carrying a school bag over one shoulder or a heavy backpack can place uneven strain on both, the shoulders and the back. Choosing a good quality sturdy bag with two broad adjustable shoulder straps, carrying only essential items in it, and distributing weight evenly by wearing the straps on both shoulders, can help reduce strain. When Is Poor Posture A Cause For Concern?