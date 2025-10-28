ETV Bharat / health

Feeling Down After The Delivery? Your Gynec-Approved Gentle Survival Guide For Postpartum Depression During The Festive Season

The journey of postpartum life over the festive days can be bittersweet and frightening. In between restless days, emotional changes, one can easily feel stretched to the limit. Dr. Priya Gupta, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur shares a few tips to make this festive season less strenuous for mothers who've just had a baby.

1. Set Realistic Expectations

The first gift you can give yourself is to forget about perfection. Opt out of following all the traditions. Order food in place of preparing a feast, or even stay at home rather than travelling, to keep your energy and peace. You need to be flexible and kind to yourself which will ensure that the holiday is a happy one.

2. Set Boundaries

Simplicity is a saviour of postpartum families. Get selective about your time and decide on fewer moments, but meaningful ones instead of having a busy schedule. Place soft limits to guard your time and emotions. It’s fine to say no, restrict the number of people you meet, or to have shorter celebrations. Effective communication with family guarantees that your priorities (such as healing, bonding and calm) remain intact.

3. Practice Self-Care Without Guilt

Self-care during postpartum should not be optional. You need to plan rest, stay hydrated, and find space in the day to have some time for yourself, even if it is 10 to 15 minutes every day. Planning small breaks, naps, reading, a brisk walk or just breathing in and out can help you refresh your mental energy. And remember, you are taking care of your baby when you are taking care of yourself.