Feeling Down After The Delivery? Your Gynec-Approved Gentle Survival Guide For Postpartum Depression During The Festive Season
Having the blues after becoming a mother in the midst of the festive season can take its toll. We asked a gynecologist for recovery tips.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST
The journey of postpartum life over the festive days can be bittersweet and frightening. In between restless days, emotional changes, one can easily feel stretched to the limit. Dr. Priya Gupta, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur shares a few tips to make this festive season less strenuous for mothers who've just had a baby.
1. Set Realistic Expectations
The first gift you can give yourself is to forget about perfection. Opt out of following all the traditions. Order food in place of preparing a feast, or even stay at home rather than travelling, to keep your energy and peace. You need to be flexible and kind to yourself which will ensure that the holiday is a happy one.
2. Set Boundaries
Simplicity is a saviour of postpartum families. Get selective about your time and decide on fewer moments, but meaningful ones instead of having a busy schedule. Place soft limits to guard your time and emotions. It’s fine to say no, restrict the number of people you meet, or to have shorter celebrations. Effective communication with family guarantees that your priorities (such as healing, bonding and calm) remain intact.
3. Practice Self-Care Without Guilt
Self-care during postpartum should not be optional. You need to plan rest, stay hydrated, and find space in the day to have some time for yourself, even if it is 10 to 15 minutes every day. Planning small breaks, naps, reading, a brisk walk or just breathing in and out can help you refresh your mental energy. And remember, you are taking care of your baby when you are taking care of yourself.
4. Switch Off Social Media Expectations
Browsing through Instagram feeds, idolizing someone else’s holiday pictures may cause you to make a false analogy. Putting social media aside and shifting back to the pleasures of spending time with your baby and their little achievements, your new family dynamic, and your personal strength is much more advisable. Reducing this noise can lift anxiety and restore perspective during emotionally tender days.
5. Stay Connected, At Your Pace
Reach out to a support group, an online community, or a trusted friend. Understanding can take the place of loneliness when you listen to others or share your story. Postpartum counselling, which is very validating, is available if you require expert assistance.
6. Help And Accept Support
It’s not the moment to do everything. It’s a healing practice, not a sign of weakness, to accept a helping hand whether it’s having the family bring the meal, for the partner to relieve you on the night shift, or to have someone else do the hosting. Vacations are supposed to be at your service, not to drain you.
“This year, let the definition of 'celebration' shift from doing more to being more present. Rest when you need to, ask for help when it’s required, and hold with compassion. You are not missing out, you're nurturing new life, one gentle day at a time,” says gynecologist and obstetrician Dr. Gupta. That, in itself, is a quiet celebration worth honouring.
