Holi Is Fun, The Next Day Isn’t. Here's A Dietician's 5-Step Guide To What Your Body Actually Needs After Playing

Even if you didn’t drink during Holi, sweets and salty snacks pull water out of your system ( Getty Images )

The festival of Holi is a full-body experience. You play with colours. You eat gujiyas like there’s no tomorrow. Someone forces you to have “just one more” pakoda. There’s thandai, namkeen, there is mithai. And the next morning, your stomach is bloated. Your head is heavy. Your digestive system is confused.

This is where most people make the second mistake. The first mistake was overeating. The second is either skipping meals completely or eating leftover fried food because “waste nahi karna chahiye.” Let’s fix this.

Dr. Shabana Parveen, Head – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics at Artemis Hospitals, shares simple, practical steps to help your body recover after Holi.

Step 1: Start With Hydration

Your body is dehydrated. Even if you didn’t drink alcohol, sweets and salty snacks pull water out of your system. So the first rule of post-Holi recovery: hydrate smartly.

Start your day with:

Warm water

Coconut water

Lemon water

These help flush out toxins, improve digestion and replace lost fluids. It sounds basic but it works. Your body needs water.

Step 2: Eat a Light Breakfast

Some people wake up and say, “I ate so much yesterday, I’ll skip breakfast.” Wrong move. Your metabolism still needs fuel. Choose foods that are easy to chew and digest: