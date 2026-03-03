Holi Is Fun, The Next Day Isn’t. Here's A Dietician's 5-Step Guide To What Your Body Actually Needs After Playing
Clinical nutritionist and dietician Dr. Shabana Parveen from Artemis Hospitals shares simple steps to help your body recover after Holi.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
The festival of Holi is a full-body experience. You play with colours. You eat gujiyas like there’s no tomorrow. Someone forces you to have “just one more” pakoda. There’s thandai, namkeen, there is mithai. And the next morning, your stomach is bloated. Your head is heavy. Your digestive system is confused.
This is where most people make the second mistake. The first mistake was overeating. The second is either skipping meals completely or eating leftover fried food because “waste nahi karna chahiye.” Let’s fix this.
Dr. Shabana Parveen, Head – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics at Artemis Hospitals, shares simple, practical steps to help your body recover after Holi.
Step 1: Start With Hydration
Your body is dehydrated. Even if you didn’t drink alcohol, sweets and salty snacks pull water out of your system. So the first rule of post-Holi recovery: hydrate smartly.
Start your day with:
- Warm water
- Coconut water
- Lemon water
These help flush out toxins, improve digestion and replace lost fluids. It sounds basic but it works. Your body needs water.
Step 2: Eat a Light Breakfast
Some people wake up and say, “I ate so much yesterday, I’ll skip breakfast.” Wrong move. Your metabolism still needs fuel. Choose foods that are easy to chew and digest:
- Vegetable poha
- Oats porridge
- Fruit with curd
- A light vegetable sandwich
Avoid oily parathas or leftover fried snacks from Holi. Dr. Parveen suggests adding papaya, watermelon or banana. These fruits help digestion and reduce bloating. Think gentle. Your stomach deserves respect.
Step 3: Repair Your Gut
Holi means too many sweets. Gujiya, laddoos, namkeen. Your gut bacteria are currently in shock. To restore balance, add probiotic foods:
- Curd
- Buttermilk
- A small glass of homemade lassi
These help rebuild good gut bacteria. Also add fibre-rich vegetables and salads. Fibre helps clean the digestive system gently. our body is not a crime scene. It doesn’t need extreme detox.
Step 4: Keep Lunch Simple
For lunch, go back to basics:
- Dal
- Steamed rice or chapati
- Lightly cooked vegetables
- Moong dal khichdi is perfect.
Avoid spicy food, greasy curries, processed snacks. This is a reset day.
Step 5: Avoid Sugar Overload
Your body has already consumed more sugar in one day than it probably should in a week. So the next day:
- No desserts
- No packaged juices
- No sugary drinks
Let your system calm down. A balanced, light, water-rich diet helps your body heal faster.
Listen to Your Body
- If you feel heavy, don’t overload.
- If you feel thirsty, hydrate.
- If you feel bloated, go lighter.
Holi is about celebration. The next day should be about restoration. You don’t need a fancy detox plan. You don’t need extreme fasting. You just need balance. Play hard. Eat mindfully.
Read more: