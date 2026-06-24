ETV Bharat / health

Polish Donor Gives New Life To Kashmiri Child Through Stem Cell Transplant

Srinagar: In a significant milestone for healthcare in Kashmir, the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) has successfully performed its first matched unrelated donor (MUD) hematopoietic stem cell transplant on a three-year-old child suffering from a serious immune disorder.

The lifesaving procedure was made possible through stem cells voluntarily donated by a stranger from Poland, marking one of the few such transplants conducted in India. The child was suffering from Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and potentially fatal disorder caused by severe immune system dysfunction.

Medical experts said the transplant is among the few of its kind performed in India and marks a major advancement in the region's healthcare facilities.

Unlike conventional bone marrow transplants, which are usually performed using stem cells from a close family member or relative with a matching tissue type, this procedure relied on a donor who had no familial connection with the patient. Such transplants are known as Matched Unrelated Donor transplants and are considered highly complex due to the challenges involved in identifying suitable donors and coordinating international stem cell transfers.

SKIMS Director Dr M Ashraf Ganie described the successful transplant as a matter of pride for the institution. "It is a matter of pride that such a procedure has been successfully performed at SKIMS. Only a few major hospitals in the country are able to carry out this treatment," he told reporters.