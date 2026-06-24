Polish Donor Gives New Life To Kashmiri Child Through Stem Cell Transplant
SKIMS performs its first matched unrelated donor stem cell transplant, offering a lifesaving treatment free of cost to a three-year-old patient, reports Parvez ud Din.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Srinagar: In a significant milestone for healthcare in Kashmir, the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) has successfully performed its first matched unrelated donor (MUD) hematopoietic stem cell transplant on a three-year-old child suffering from a serious immune disorder.
The lifesaving procedure was made possible through stem cells voluntarily donated by a stranger from Poland, marking one of the few such transplants conducted in India. The child was suffering from Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and potentially fatal disorder caused by severe immune system dysfunction.
Medical experts said the transplant is among the few of its kind performed in India and marks a major advancement in the region's healthcare facilities.
Unlike conventional bone marrow transplants, which are usually performed using stem cells from a close family member or relative with a matching tissue type, this procedure relied on a donor who had no familial connection with the patient. Such transplants are known as Matched Unrelated Donor transplants and are considered highly complex due to the challenges involved in identifying suitable donors and coordinating international stem cell transfers.
SKIMS Director Dr M Ashraf Ganie described the successful transplant as a matter of pride for the institution. "It is a matter of pride that such a procedure has been successfully performed at SKIMS. Only a few major hospitals in the country are able to carry out this treatment," he told reporters.
Dr Ganie said that they would promote stem cell donor registration and facilitate access to donor registry information through its official platforms.
Dr Ganie added that the procedure generally costs between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh in private healthcare facilities. "At SKIMS, the transplant was provided free of cost to the patient. The family only had to bear the expenditure on medicines, which amounted to a few lakh rupees," he said. He also appealed to people to come forward and register as stem cell donors, saying greater public participation could help save many lives.
Head of the Department of Haematology highlighted the significance of the achievement, stating that it would pave the way for the expansion of advanced treatment options in the region. "This success will help strengthen specialised healthcare services and provide new hope to patients requiring complex stem cell transplants," added the HOD.
Doctors at the institute described the procedure as an important development in Kashmir's medical landscape, demonstrating the growing capability of local healthcare institutions to deliver highly specialised and life-saving treatments.
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