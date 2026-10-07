ETV Bharat / health

'A Bug We Know About': Imperial Professor On Suspected Pneumonic Russian Plague

Professor Malick Gibani of Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London. ( AFP )

Hyderabad: A possible case of pneumonic plague after the death of a person in a lab in Siberia has triggered a major global scare, triggering COVID-19-like fear even though the World Health Organization has downplayed the risk.

A 28-year-old laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia fell ill with severe pneumonia and died on October 2, 2026. Initial reports said her death was caused by a suspected pneumonic plague resulting from an accidental laboratory exposure. On Tuesday, the WHO said it has been in contact with Russian authorities over the incident. Professor Malick Gibani of the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London said that the global health risk due to the suspected plague is "very low". "It's something that we need to keep an eye on but not something that we need to panic about," Gibani told AFP in a video interview. Professor Malick Gibani of Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London. (AFP) He explained that unlike other pandemics, "this was a bug that we know about and are actually fortunate enough to have treatments that we can offer for it". Gibani stressed that the death isn't a confirmed case of plague. "What we do know is that this laboratory worker was working in an institute that's known to handle the bacteria that causes plague. It's called Yersinia pestis. Now, typically that bacteria is handled in high containment laboratories with very strong biosafety precautions in place," he said.