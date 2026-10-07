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'A Bug We Know About': Imperial Professor On Suspected Pneumonic Russian Plague

Professor Malick Gibani of the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College

Professor Malick Gibani of the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London
Professor Malick Gibani of Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London. (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: A possible case of pneumonic plague after the death of a person in a lab in Siberia has triggered a major global scare, triggering COVID-19-like fear even though the World Health Organization has downplayed the risk.

A 28-year-old laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia fell ill with severe pneumonia and died on October 2, 2026. Initial reports said her death was caused by a suspected pneumonic plague resulting from an accidental laboratory exposure. On Tuesday, the WHO said it has been in contact with Russian authorities over the incident.

Professor Malick Gibani of the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London said that the global health risk due to the suspected plague is "very low". "It's something that we need to keep an eye on but not something that we need to panic about," Gibani told AFP in a video interview.

Professor Malick Gibani of Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London. (AFP)

He explained that unlike other pandemics, "this was a bug that we know about and are actually fortunate enough to have treatments that we can offer for it".

Gibani stressed that the death isn't a confirmed case of plague. "What we do know is that this laboratory worker was working in an institute that's known to handle the bacteria that causes plague. It's called Yersinia pestis. Now, typically that bacteria is handled in high containment laboratories with very strong biosafety precautions in place," he said.

The Professor said there are some conflicting reports that there may have been exposure within the laboratory setting. "Some people have talked about broken test tubes and so on. It's difficult really to know how much thought to put into that and it would be quite an unusual case if that were to have occurred."

Gibani explained that pneumonic plague presents as a severe illness, with patients often very unwell with high fevers, cough, severe pneumonia symptoms. "People sometimes get concerned about pneumonic plague because of a risk of person-to-person transmission. So there is a theoretical risk of it spreading that way," he said.

He explained that while bubonic plague is transmitted by fleas, which feed on rodents and small mammals that are carrying the plague bacteria, pneumonic plague is typically thought of as something that might be transmitted person-to-person by droplet spread. "We don't think it's hugely contagious like some other pathogens but it's something that you would need to put appropriate infection control precautions in."

Gibani said pneumonic plague has existed for millennia, but the world still doesn't have any effective vaccines that can protect people against it should an outbreak occur.

"Having investment in vaccine research for diseases like plague or other viruses and bacteria that have pandemic threats is a really key priority for the global health community," he said.

The Princeton Professor stressed that this was a precise moment when "we need to cooperate as a global health community to ensure that all of the information is shared with the World Health Organisation and other appropriate bodies".

"I think really from a biosecurity perspective these are issues that affect all of us. So, geopolitical issues aside, this is definitely something that I think we should try to work together on," he said.

Read More

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  3. India Stresses Resilient Health Systems, Pandemic Preparedness At UN

TAGGED:

PNEUMONIC PLAGUE
RUSSIAN PLAGUE
LAB LEAK
GLOBAL HEALTH ALERT
RUSSIA VIRUS

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