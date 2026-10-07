'A Bug We Know About': Imperial Professor On Suspected Pneumonic Russian Plague
Professor Malick Gibani of the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College
Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: A possible case of pneumonic plague after the death of a person in a lab in Siberia has triggered a major global scare, triggering COVID-19-like fear even though the World Health Organization has downplayed the risk.
A 28-year-old laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia fell ill with severe pneumonia and died on October 2, 2026. Initial reports said her death was caused by a suspected pneumonic plague resulting from an accidental laboratory exposure. On Tuesday, the WHO said it has been in contact with Russian authorities over the incident.
Professor Malick Gibani of the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London said that the global health risk due to the suspected plague is "very low". "It's something that we need to keep an eye on but not something that we need to panic about," Gibani told AFP in a video interview.
He explained that unlike other pandemics, "this was a bug that we know about and are actually fortunate enough to have treatments that we can offer for it".
Gibani stressed that the death isn't a confirmed case of plague. "What we do know is that this laboratory worker was working in an institute that's known to handle the bacteria that causes plague. It's called Yersinia pestis. Now, typically that bacteria is handled in high containment laboratories with very strong biosafety precautions in place," he said.
The Professor said there are some conflicting reports that there may have been exposure within the laboratory setting. "Some people have talked about broken test tubes and so on. It's difficult really to know how much thought to put into that and it would be quite an unusual case if that were to have occurred."
Gibani explained that pneumonic plague presents as a severe illness, with patients often very unwell with high fevers, cough, severe pneumonia symptoms. "People sometimes get concerned about pneumonic plague because of a risk of person-to-person transmission. So there is a theoretical risk of it spreading that way," he said.
Since the first media reports, @WHO has been actively following up on the reported death of a laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute in Irkutsk oblast, Russian Federation. The individual died on 2 October 2026 after being hospitalised with severe pneumonia. Initial media reports suggested pneumonic plague following an alleged accidental laboratory exposure. In response to WHO’s verification request under the International Health Regulations, the Russian health authorities reported that no case of plague had recently been registered in Irkutsk oblast. They informed WHO that an epidemiological investigation had been conducted, preventive and control measures implemented, and identified contacts placed under medical observation and tested. They reported that no high-threat pathogens had been detected among the contacts and that medical observation of all identified contacts had been completed. WHO has remained in contact with the Russian health authorities and has offered technical support. WHO has requested further information to clarify the cause of the severe pneumonia, the pathogen that prompted the public health measures, and media reports of a second employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause. Timely, complete and transparent information sharing under the International Health Regulations is essential to clarify conflicting reports and enable an accurate assessment of potential public health risks.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 6, 2026
He explained that while bubonic plague is transmitted by fleas, which feed on rodents and small mammals that are carrying the plague bacteria, pneumonic plague is typically thought of as something that might be transmitted person-to-person by droplet spread. "We don't think it's hugely contagious like some other pathogens but it's something that you would need to put appropriate infection control precautions in."
Gibani said pneumonic plague has existed for millennia, but the world still doesn't have any effective vaccines that can protect people against it should an outbreak occur.
"Having investment in vaccine research for diseases like plague or other viruses and bacteria that have pandemic threats is a really key priority for the global health community," he said.
CDC is aware of and closely monitoring reports of a suspected case of pneumonic plague in the Irkutsk region of Russia that resulted in a death. We are working across the U.S. government to assess developments as additional information becomes available. While the circumstances of this reported case remain unconfirmed, plague is a serious bacterial disease that is treatable with antibiotics, particularly when recognized and treated early. Pneumonic plague can spread person-to-person through respiratory droplets during close contact, which is why rapid identification and treatment of infected individuals, and monitoring of potentially exposed individuals, are important public health measures. At this time, there is no indication of a broader threat to the United States, but CDC and our interagency partners are prepared and will continue to monitor the situation closely.— CDC (@CDCgov) October 6, 2026
The Princeton Professor stressed that this was a precise moment when "we need to cooperate as a global health community to ensure that all of the information is shared with the World Health Organisation and other appropriate bodies".
"I think really from a biosecurity perspective these are issues that affect all of us. So, geopolitical issues aside, this is definitely something that I think we should try to work together on," he said.
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