ETV Bharat / health

'Wait and Watch' Can Delay Recovery Of Torticollis In Babies, Early Physiotherapy Can Set It Right

There are a large number of parents who tend to believe in a “wait and watch” approach, hoping that the condition will settle down with time. This condition tends to seem harmless, but physiotherapist Sobiya urges parents to stay vigilant, since delaying treatment can impact the chances of recovery.

Says Sobiya Altaf Shaikh (PT), Consultant - Physiotherapist, Motherhood Hospitals, Pune, Lullanagar, “Newborns and even young infants may have slight differences in their movements during the growing years. However, if a baby tends to constantly tilt their head to one side or always looks in the same direction, they can be suffering from torticollis or wryneck. This condition may go unnoticed during the first three months and occurs when one of the neck muscles becomes tight, making it challenging for the baby to move the head freely.”

Is your newborn having a tilted neck? The baby constantly keeps looking in the same direction? Your baby may have a condition called Torticollis. Many parents believe these symptoms will settle down with time, and they don't need to worry. However, physiotherapy during the first few months of life can help the babies regain normal neck movement and even support healthy growth and development.

“The first three to four months of life are considered the most important period for treatment because a baby's muscles are still soft, flexible, and highly adaptable. So, starting physiotherapy during that crucial period will be beneficial for the baby,” she says. There is a misconception among parents that by changing the baby's sleeping or feeding position, the condition can settle down but it doesn't work.

Delaying Physiotherapy Can Lead To Complications

While proper positioning is helpful, it is not the only solution to manage this condition. If the baby fails to get timely physiotherapy, the tight neck muscles tend to get stiffer.

“Delaying treatment is not at all a good idea, as there can be side effects such as flattening on one side of the head (positional plagiocephaly), delayed motor milestones, poor posture, and movement problems in the long run. So, if the baby is always looking to one side, there is difficulty breastfeeding from one breast, limited neck movement, a noticeable head tilt, flattening of one side of the head, or fussiness when someone tries to turn the baby's head, they are signs that the infant needs immediate medical attention and physiotherapy,” explains Sobiya.

A physiotherapist will conduct a detailed assessment of the baby's neck movement, muscle tightness, posture, and even overall development. The physiotherapist will explain to the parents about stretching exercises, safe handling techniques, and correct feeding and carrying positions. Parents will also be briefed about a well-structured home exercise programme, which is safe for babies. Going for timely follow-ups will help to monitor the progress, prevent recurrence, and ensure the baby's developmental milestones.

What Parents Can Do

At home, parents can encourage supervised tummy time daily to strengthen neck and shoulder muscles. Follow instructions such as alternate feeding and sleeping positions, place toys and interesting objects on the baby's non-preferred side, to encourage turning. Furthermore, parents should be mindful of placing the baby in car seats, swings, or carriers for long periods.