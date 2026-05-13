ETV Bharat / health

12 Lakh Pharmacies Across India To Shut On May 20 Over E-Pharmacy Concerns

New Delhi: At least 12 lakh pharmacies and medical shops across India will remain closed on May 20, 2026, following a nationwide shutdown call by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD). They are protesting the growing influence of unregulated online pharmacies and aggressive pricing practices by large corporate-backed medicine platforms.

The AIOCD, which represents nearly 12.4 lakh chemists and drug distributors, said the one-day strike would witness participation from retaliers and wholesalers across urban, semi-urban and rural areas. The organisation claimed that the livelihood of nearly five crore people linked to the pharmacy sector is under threat.

Confirming the protest, Rajiv Singhal, General Secretary, AIOCD said emergency medical requirements and critical healthcare services would not be affected during the shutdown. "Our protest is against unregulated online pharmacies and predatory discounting practices that are threatening both traditional chemists and public health safeguards," Singhal told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

The organisation has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that repeated concerns raised by the pharmaceutical trade sector over e-pharmacies have not been adequately addressed by the government. A key issue raised by the AIOCD is the continuation of regulatory relaxations introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which enabled online medicine platforms to function without adequate checks. The body alleged that repeated use of prescriptions without physical verification has increased the risk of misuse of antibiotics and habit-forming drugs.