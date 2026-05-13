12 Lakh Pharmacies Across India To Shut On May 20 Over E-Pharmacy Concerns
AIOCD, which represents 12.4 lakh chemists and drug distributors, warns unregulated online medicine sales and discounting by corporates threaten chemists and public health safeguards
Published : May 13, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: At least 12 lakh pharmacies and medical shops across India will remain closed on May 20, 2026, following a nationwide shutdown call by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD). They are protesting the growing influence of unregulated online pharmacies and aggressive pricing practices by large corporate-backed medicine platforms.
The AIOCD, which represents nearly 12.4 lakh chemists and drug distributors, said the one-day strike would witness participation from retaliers and wholesalers across urban, semi-urban and rural areas. The organisation claimed that the livelihood of nearly five crore people linked to the pharmacy sector is under threat.
Confirming the protest, Rajiv Singhal, General Secretary, AIOCD said emergency medical requirements and critical healthcare services would not be affected during the shutdown. "Our protest is against unregulated online pharmacies and predatory discounting practices that are threatening both traditional chemists and public health safeguards," Singhal told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
The organisation has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that repeated concerns raised by the pharmaceutical trade sector over e-pharmacies have not been adequately addressed by the government. A key issue raised by the AIOCD is the continuation of regulatory relaxations introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which enabled online medicine platforms to function without adequate checks. The body alleged that repeated use of prescriptions without physical verification has increased the risk of misuse of antibiotics and habit-forming drugs.
The AIOCD also expressed concern over alleged AI-generated fake prescriptions and warned that unchecked online sales of medicines could aggravate antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which is emerging as a major global public health challenge. "The issue is not merely commercial. It directly concerns patient safety and responsible dispensing of medicines," Singhal said.
The AIOCD has specifically demanded the withdrawal of two notifications: G S R 220 (E) issued in March 2020 during the pandemic, and G S R 817 (E), linked to proposed e-pharmacy regulations. According to the organisation, these dilute safeguards under Rule 65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules governing the sale and distribution of medicines.
The body further accused large corporate pharmacy chains and digital platforms of destabilising the retail medicine market through deep discounting practices. It argued that while prices of many essential medicines remain regulated under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), aggressive discounts offered by large firms create unfair competition for neighbourhood pharmacies.
The organisation warned that closure of small medical shops, particularly in rural and semi-urban India, could weaken the country’s last-mile medicine distribution network, which still relies heavily on local chemists. The AIOCD said it may intensify its agitation in the coming weeks if the Centre fails to initiate corrective measures before the proposed nationwide shutdown.
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