Could An Injection Help Patients With A Rare Jaw Lesion Avoid Surgery? PGIMER Chandigarh Study Finds Out
Seven of eight patients with a rare jaw lesion responded to denosumab injections in a small PGIMER Chandigarh study, with signs of bone regrowth.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Chandigarh: After three injections into a rare jaw lesion, an eight-year-old girl treated at PGIMER Chandigarh saw the condition resolve. Her jaw continued to develop normally and her permanent teeth came in on time. For a child with a condition that can damage the jawbone and affect the teeth, both were important signs of recovery.
Dr V Rattan, one of the doctors who treated her, said, the girl was the youngest of eight patients in an early study of denosumab, a drug the doctors injected directly into the affected area. Seven patients responded to treatment, and the team saw signs of new bone formation and increased bone density at the site of the lesion.
Most patients avoided surgery, the researchers reported in the International Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.
What happens when the lesion grows
Central giant cell granuloma is a rare, non-cancerous lesion that develops inside the jawbone. As it grows, it can break down the surrounding bone, causing pain or swelling and affecting the teeth and nearby tissue. In severe cases, doctors may have to remove part of the jawbone and surrounding tissue, which can affect how the jaw works and change the shape of the face.
Denosumab slows the activity of cells that break down bone. At PGIMER, the researchers delivered the drug directly into the lesion. The study included five female and three male patients aged eight to 32. They received injections at three-month intervals, with treatment lasting between six and 15 months. The team, which included Dr S.S. Jolly, Dr V. Rattan, Dr V. Jha and Dr S.K. Bhadada, followed the patients for an average of three years.
One patient still needed surgery
The results varied. One patient did not respond to the injections and needed surgery. In another, the lesion returned after three years and was brought under control with another injection, Dr Rattan said. Some patients also needed a procedure to reshape the jaw by removing excess bone.
"One patient was found to have a vitamin D deficiency, which was treated.The team observed no serious side effects in the initial group," Dr Rattan added.
By the time the story was filed, PGIMER had enrolled 21 more patients, each of whom had received at least three injections. The published study covered the first eight patients.
The findings suggest that injections could help some patients avoid major jaw surgery. That possibility matters particularly for children whose jaws and teeth are still developing. Larger studies are needed to establish how much of the drug to give, how long the treatment should last and how safe it is over a period of time, Dr Rattan said.
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