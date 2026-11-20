ETV Bharat / health

Could An Injection Help Patients With A Rare Jaw Lesion Avoid Surgery? PGIMER Chandigarh Study Finds Out

Could an Injection Help Patients With A Rare Jaw Lesion Avoid Major Surgery? PGIMER Chandigarh Study Finds Out ( Representational image )

Chandigarh: After three injections into a rare jaw lesion, an eight-year-old girl treated at PGIMER Chandigarh saw the condition resolve. Her jaw continued to develop normally and her permanent teeth came in on time. For a child with a condition that can damage the jawbone and affect the teeth, both were important signs of recovery.

Dr V Rattan, one of the doctors who treated her, said, the girl was the youngest of eight patients in an early study of denosumab, a drug the doctors injected directly into the affected area. Seven patients responded to treatment, and the team saw signs of new bone formation and increased bone density at the site of the lesion.

Most patients avoided surgery, the researchers reported in the International Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. What happens when the lesion grows Central giant cell granuloma is a rare, non-cancerous lesion that develops inside the jawbone. As it grows, it can break down the surrounding bone, causing pain or swelling and affecting the teeth and nearby tissue. In severe cases, doctors may have to remove part of the jawbone and surrounding tissue, which can affect how the jaw works and change the shape of the face. Denosumab slows the activity of cells that break down bone. At PGIMER, the researchers delivered the drug directly into the lesion. The study included five female and three male patients aged eight to 32. They received injections at three-month intervals, with treatment lasting between six and 15 months. The team, which included Dr S.S. Jolly, Dr V. Rattan, Dr V. Jha and Dr S.K. Bhadada, followed the patients for an average of three years.