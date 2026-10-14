ETV Bharat / health

Fat Cats And Chunky Dogs, The Serious Side Of Excess Weight On Pet Obesity Awareness Day

Overweight cats may look cute but they are at high risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes ( Getty Images )

There are few things more emotionally manipulative than a hungry-looking dog. It can have a full bowl of food and the remains of your breakfast somewhere in its digestive system, yet still look at you as though you've denied it access to a nibble. Cats are no better. They can finish their dinner, inspect yours, and then return 10 minutes later to announce that starvation is imminent. And because we love our pets, we often give in. The problem is that all this affection can sometimes show up on the weighing scale.

Pet obesity is a growing health concern for cat and dog parents in India. It is easy to dismiss a heavier pet as fluffy, “chonky” or naturally lazy but excess body fat can contribute to serious medical complications, affect mobility and reduce quality of life. The danger is that weight gain often happens gradually, making it difficult for pet parents to recognise when a few extra kilos have become a genuine health problem. This Pet Obesity Awareness Day, it is worth remembering an uncomfortable truth: loving your pet does not mean feeding it whenever it asks. Here are the health complications your four-legged friend can suffer from if they are obese.

Overweight dogs can experience skin-fold irritation (Getty Images)

1. Diabetes

Obesity is particularly concerning in cats because excess body fat is a major risk factor for insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Insulin helps regulate blood glucose. When the body becomes less responsive to it, maintaining normal blood sugar levels becomes more difficult. In susceptible cats, obesity can significantly increase this risk. Dogs can also experience metabolic disturbances associated with excess weight, although diabetes in dogs differs in important ways from the common obesity-associated pattern seen in cats.

Warning signs: Increased thirst, frequent urination, changes in appetite and unexplained weight loss despite eating normally.

The encouraging part is that maintaining a healthy weight can reduce diabetes risk in cats and may help with disease management when diabetes develops.

2. Joint Pain

Remember when your dog used to leap towards the front door at the mere mention of a walk? If an overweight dog starts slowing down, struggling with stairs or avoiding activities it once enjoyed, excess weight could be contributing to the problem. Carrying extra body fat places additional stress on joints and can aggravate osteoarthritis. The result may be stiffness, discomfort and reduced mobility.

Overweight dogs can experience skin-fold irritation (Getty Images)

Cats are not exempt. An overweight cat may become reluctant to jump onto furniture, climb or play. Since cats are experts at disguising discomfort, their reduced activity can easily be mistaken for a personality change.

Complication: Reduced movement can encourage further weight gain. The animal becomes less active because it is uncomfortable, and the additional weight makes movement even harder.

3. Breathing Difficulties and Heat Intolerance

Excess body fat can reduce exercise tolerance and make it more difficult for animals to cope with exertion and heat. A short walk may become exhausting, and an otherwise ordinary play session can leave an overweight pet struggling to keep up. Dogs, which rely heavily on panting to lose heat, can be particularly vulnerable when their ability to regulate body temperature is compromised. Certain breeds, especially those with short muzzles, may face additional breathing challenges.

Warning signs: Unusual breathlessness, excessive panting, weakness or difficulty recovering after activity. Severe breathing difficulty or signs of heatstroke require urgent veterinary care.

Solution: The answer is not to stop exercising altogether but to choose suitable activities, avoid the hottest parts of the day and work with a veterinarian to establish a safe routine.

4. Heart and Other Health Complications

One difficulty with obesity is that its effects are not always immediately visible. Excess body fat can contribute to broader physiological stress and complicate existing health conditions. Overweight animals may have poorer exercise tolerance. This does not mean that every overweight pet will develop cardiovascular disease. The specific risks depend on the animal, its overall health and the severity of the excess weight.