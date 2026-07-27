Does Your Foot Keep 'Falling Asleep'? It Could Be More Than Just Sitting Cross-Legged
Occasional tingling after sitting cross-legged is usually harmless, but persistent or recurrent numbness may signal peripheral neuropathy, say neurologists.
By Anubha Jain
Published : July 27, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Almost everyone has experienced it. You sit cross-legged for a while, then suddenly your foot goes numb. A tingling “pins and needles” sensation follows, making it difficult to stand for a few moments. Most of the time, this is harmless. But if numbness or tingling keeps returning without an obvious reason, it shouldn't be ignored. Persistent symptoms may point to peripheral neuropathy, a condition that damages the peripheral nerves.
Why Your Foot Falls Asleep
According to Dr Sweta Singla, Consultant and Head of Movement Disorders & Neurology, Manipal Hospital, New Delhi, the numbness you experience after sitting cross-legged is not peripheral neuropathy. “When you sit with your legs crossed, the nerves are temporarily compressed, reducing blood flow and oxygen supply. This disrupts normal nerve function and causes the tingling sensation known as paraesthesia,” she says.
Once you change position, pressure on the nerves is relieved, blood flow returns to normal and the sensation gradually disappears. “Brief numbness caused by poor posture is usually harmless. However, numbness that is persistent, progressive or accompanied by other neurological symptoms may indicate peripheral neuropathy or another neurological disorder that requires prompt medical evaluation,” she says.
Diabetes Is The Leading Cause
Experts say diabetes is the most common cause of peripheral neuropathy. Other causes include vitamin B12 deficiency, thyroid disorders, kidney disease, autoimmune conditions, certain medications and long-term excessive alcohol consumption. Dr Singla adds that nerve damage may also result from infections such as HIV, Lyme disease, hepatitis B and C, and leprosy, as well as inherited disorders, cancers, chemotherapy, toxin exposure, traumatic injuries, repetitive nerve compression and vascular diseases. In some patients, no clear cause is identified, a condition known as idiopathic peripheral neuropathy.
Early Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore
According to Dr Harish H. B., Consultant Neurologist, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, peripheral neuropathy often develops slowly, making it easy to overlook the early symptoms. He shares the warning signs.
- Persistent numbness or tingling in the hands and feet
- Burning or stabbing pain
- Reduced ability to feel heat, cold or pain
- Muscle weakness or spasms
- Loss of balance while walking
- Loss of sensation in the feet
“If left untreated, especially in people with diabetes, nerve damage can become permanent,” Dr Harish warns. Patients may develop persistent numbness, muscle weakness, poor balance and an increased risk of falls. Reduced sensation in the feet also means cuts or wounds can go unnoticed, increasing the risk of ulcers and serious infections.
How Is It Diagnosed?
Diagnosis begins with a detailed neurological examination to assess sensation, muscle strength and reflexes. Doctors may also recommend blood tests to identify underlying conditions such as diabetes or vitamin deficiencies. Nerve conduction studies, electromyography (EMG) and MRI scans can help confirm nerve damage and assess its severity.
The pattern of numbness offers important clues. Dr Harish explains that peripheral neuropathy usually affects both feet, beginning in the toes and gradually spreading upwards. This pattern is particularly common in diabetes. If numbness affects only one leg or follows the path of a single nerve, it may instead suggest a pinched nerve, spinal nerve compression, an injury or another neurological condition. “The pattern of symptoms is often one of the most important clues in identifying the underlying cause,” he says.
Can Nerve Damage Be Reversed?
Early diagnosis offers the best chance of slowing (or in some cases improving) nerve damage. Good blood sugar control in people with diabetes and correcting vitamin deficiencies, particularly vitamin B12 deficiency, can allow nerves to recover in some patients. However, if nerve damage is severe or longstanding, complete recovery may not be possible. That is why early treatment is crucial.
Many people assume numb feet are caused by poor blood circulation, but Dr Singla says this is a common misconception. “Nerve-related numbness is usually caused by compression or injury to the nerves, not poor circulation,” he says. Poor circulation is more likely to cause pain, cramping or cold feet. Nerve-related numbness often begins in the toes or soles and may be triggered by pressure or posture. Doctors can distinguish between the two by examining pulses, skin temperature and other clinical signs.
Everyday Habits That Protect Your Nerves
Treatment depends on the underlying cause, but healthy lifestyle habits can help protect nerve function and slow disease progression.
Experts recommend:
- Keeping blood sugar under good control
- Correcting vitamin deficiencies
- Staying physically active
- Maintaining a healthy weight
- Following a balanced diet
- Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol
- Attending physiotherapy when recommended
Dr Singla also advises checking your feet regularly for cuts or injuries, wearing well-fitting footwear and keeping the skin clean and moisturised. A foot that “falls asleep” after sitting awkwardly is usually nothing to worry about. But numbness, tingling or burning sensations that keep coming back, or don't go away, deserve medical attention.
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