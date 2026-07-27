ETV Bharat / health

Does Your Foot Keep 'Falling Asleep'? It Could Be More Than Just Sitting Cross-Legged

Almost everyone has experienced it. You sit cross-legged for a while, then suddenly your foot goes numb. A tingling “pins and needles” sensation follows, making it difficult to stand for a few moments. Most of the time, this is harmless. But if numbness or tingling keeps returning without an obvious reason, it shouldn't be ignored. Persistent symptoms may point to peripheral neuropathy, a condition that damages the peripheral nerves.

Why Your Foot Falls Asleep

According to Dr Sweta Singla, Consultant and Head of Movement Disorders & Neurology, Manipal Hospital, New Delhi, the numbness you experience after sitting cross-legged is not peripheral neuropathy. “When you sit with your legs crossed, the nerves are temporarily compressed, reducing blood flow and oxygen supply. This disrupts normal nerve function and causes the tingling sensation known as paraesthesia,” she says.

Once you change position, pressure on the nerves is relieved, blood flow returns to normal and the sensation gradually disappears. “Brief numbness caused by poor posture is usually harmless. However, numbness that is persistent, progressive or accompanied by other neurological symptoms may indicate peripheral neuropathy or another neurological disorder that requires prompt medical evaluation,” she says.

Diabetes Is The Leading Cause

Experts say diabetes is the most common cause of peripheral neuropathy. Other causes include vitamin B12 deficiency, thyroid disorders, kidney disease, autoimmune conditions, certain medications and long-term excessive alcohol consumption. Dr Singla adds that nerve damage may also result from infections such as HIV, Lyme disease, hepatitis B and C, and leprosy, as well as inherited disorders, cancers, chemotherapy, toxin exposure, traumatic injuries, repetitive nerve compression and vascular diseases. In some patients, no clear cause is identified, a condition known as idiopathic peripheral neuropathy.

Early Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

According to Dr Harish H. B., Consultant Neurologist, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, peripheral neuropathy often develops slowly, making it easy to overlook the early symptoms. He shares the warning signs.