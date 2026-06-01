ETV Bharat / health

Your Period Shouldn’t Ruin Your Week: Why Gen Z Gals Need to Rethink Menstrual Pain

There are many things Gen Z has successfully normalised. Wearing pyjamas outside the house. Turning hobbies into side hustles. Unfortunately, another thing that seems to have been normalised is saying, “My period is so painful I can't stand up straight,” and then following it with, “But it's probably normal.” Somewhere between social media reels, group chats, and generations of women hearing “that's just part of being a girl,” severe period pain has been accepted as a monthly inconvenience rather than a potential health concern.

Periods are normal. Pain that makes you cancel plans, miss college, struggle at work, throw up, faint, or curl into a ball in bed is not something you should simply tolerate. According to Dr Mansi Sharma, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi in Pune, “Many young women today believe that intense period pain can be managed with a heating pad and a few painkillers. While mild discomfort is common, severe pain that disrupts daily life deserves medical attention.”

Why Do Periods Hurt?

Let's start with why periods hurt in the first place. During menstruation, the uterus contracts to shed its lining. These contractions are triggered by hormone-like substances called prostaglandins. For many women, these cramps are manageable. For others, they feel like a wrestling match taking place inside the abdomen.

The important question is: why? In some cases, the answer may be an underlying medical condition. Endometriosis, for example, occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing inflammation and significant pain. PMOS, adenomyosis, pelvic infections, fibroids, and hormonal imbalances can also contribute to severe menstrual symptoms. The frustrating part is that these conditions often take years to diagnose because many young women assume their pain is normal.