Your Period Shouldn’t Ruin Your Week: Why Gen Z Gals Need to Rethink Menstrual Pain
Ob-Gyn Dr Mansi Sharma explains why missing college, work or life because of your period should never be considered normal.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
There are many things Gen Z has successfully normalised. Wearing pyjamas outside the house. Turning hobbies into side hustles. Unfortunately, another thing that seems to have been normalised is saying, “My period is so painful I can't stand up straight,” and then following it with, “But it's probably normal.” Somewhere between social media reels, group chats, and generations of women hearing “that's just part of being a girl,” severe period pain has been accepted as a monthly inconvenience rather than a potential health concern.
Periods are normal. Pain that makes you cancel plans, miss college, struggle at work, throw up, faint, or curl into a ball in bed is not something you should simply tolerate. According to Dr Mansi Sharma, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi in Pune, “Many young women today believe that intense period pain can be managed with a heating pad and a few painkillers. While mild discomfort is common, severe pain that disrupts daily life deserves medical attention.”
Why Do Periods Hurt?
Let's start with why periods hurt in the first place. During menstruation, the uterus contracts to shed its lining. These contractions are triggered by hormone-like substances called prostaglandins. For many women, these cramps are manageable. For others, they feel like a wrestling match taking place inside the abdomen.
The important question is: why? In some cases, the answer may be an underlying medical condition. Endometriosis, for example, occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing inflammation and significant pain. PMOS, adenomyosis, pelvic infections, fibroids, and hormonal imbalances can also contribute to severe menstrual symptoms. The frustrating part is that these conditions often take years to diagnose because many young women assume their pain is normal.
Lifestyle of The Young And Restless
Lifestyle factors may also be making things worse for Gen Z. Today's young adults are navigating irregular sleep schedules, endless screen time, academic pressure, work stress, and a level of digital stimulation that previous generations could hardly imagine. Add processed foods, less physical activity, and rising rates of obesity into the mix, and you have a recipe for hormonal imbalance. Sleep deprivation can affect hormone regulation. Chronic stress can influence menstrual cycles. Sedentary routines may contribute to inflammation and worsen symptoms. Even dehydration can make cramps feel more intense.
None of this means period pain is your fault. It simply means your body responds to the environment you create for it. One of the biggest myths surrounding periods is that suffering is somehow a badge of honour. You don't earn extra points for attending class while doubled over in pain. Instead, think of period pain as information. Your body is sending signals. The goal is to understand them.
Gynaec's Advice
Dr Sharma advises young women to take charge of their reproductive health by tracking their menstrual cycles and paying attention to symptoms. “If periods are consistently painful, unusually heavy, irregular, or accompanied by vomiting, dizziness, fainting, or extreme fatigue, it is important to seek medical advice rather than self-medicating. The good news is that many causes of period discomfort can be managed effectively once identified.”
Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, following a structured sleep routine, eating nutritious meals, staying hydrated, and managing stress can all support hormonal health. Just as importantly, regular gynaecological consultations can help identify underlying issues.
Gen Z has done an impressive job of encouraging conversations about mental health, body image, and self-care. Perhaps it's time to bring the same energy to menstrual health.
Also read:
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- World Thyroid Day 2026: What Is Causing Thyroid Disorders In Indian Gen Z And Millennial Women?
- 1 In 5 Gen Z Indians Is Pre-diabetic: Apollo Hospitals Takes Data-Driven Look At Why Lifestyle Diseases Are Striking The Nation's Youth Earlier