ETV Bharat / health

Can People With Diabetes Eat Bananas? Their Sweet Truth May Surprise You

The naturally occurring sugars in bananas are not the same as the added sugars found in sweets and colas ( Getty Images )

That doesn't mean the carbohydrate in a banana magically disappears. It still needs to be considered as part of your overall carbohydrate intake.

“Calling a banana ‘too sugary’ overlooks what the food contains alongside its natural sugars,” says Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals International. A whole banana provides fibre, potassium, vitamin B6 and other micronutrients. Its naturally occurring sugars are also not the same thing as the added sugars found in sweets, sugary drinks and many processed foods.

A banana contains carbohydrates, so yes, it can affect blood glucose. But calling it “too sugary” and banning it from your diet misses the larger point: how much you eat, how ripe it is, what else you eat with it and your overall diet, all matter.

The banana has become a fruit that people with diabetes are expected to look at suspiciously. It is sweet, yellow and conveniently packaged by nature, which seems to be enough for some people to conclude that it must be bad for blood sugar. However, diabetes nutrition is rarely that simple.

“For someone with diabetes, the carbohydrate content is more important than how sweet the banana tastes,” says Dr. Piyush Lodha, Endocrinologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. This is where portion size enters the story. A large banana contains considerably more carbohydrate than a small one. So the question diabetics should be asking is: “How much banana fits into my meal plan?”

As a banana ripens, some of its starch is converted into sugars. It becomes softer and sweeter, and this can influence the glucose response after eating it. Individual responses to unripe bananas vary, and the rest of your meal, medication, physical activity and portion size can all influence blood glucose.

Bananas And Your Heart

There is another reason not to judge a banana purely by its sweetness. “People with diabetes also have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Bananas provide potassium, which plays a role in normal blood pressure regulation and heart function,” says Dr. Karishma Matai, Senior Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Sterling Hospitals Racecourse Road, Vadodara, Gujarat.

However, eating bananas alone does not protect you from hypertension or heart disease. Blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, body weight, physical activity and overall diet all contribute to cardiovascular health. One banana cannot rescue an unhealthy lifestyle, just as one banana cannot ruin a healthy one.

Whole Fruit Beats Juice

There is a fairly straightforward rule when it comes to fruit: eat it rather than drink it. A whole banana retains its fibre and is more filling. It is also considerably harder to consume several bananas quickly than to drink a large glass of banana shake. Whole fruit therefore has an advantage over juice, although portion size and total carbohydrate intake still matter for people with diabetes.

Should Diabetics Stop Eating Bananas?

Probably not simply because someone told you that bananas are “too sweet”. The better approach is to look at the whole picture. How large is the banana? How ripe is it? What else are you eating? How much carbohydrate are you consuming overall? What do your glucose readings show? What medications are you taking? How active are you? As Dr. Matai puts it, a healthy diet for someone with diabetes is not necessarily about excluding particular foods but about including nutritious foods within a healthy overall eating pattern.