Can People With Diabetes Donate Blood or Organs? Medical Specialists Lay Out The Guidelines
What key guidelines should diabetics follow if they wish to donate organs? ETV Bharat's Siddhanagouda Patil asked medical specialists.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST
Many people believe that if they have diabetes, they cannot donate blood or organs. But doctors say this is not always true. If diabetes is well-controlled and the person is otherwise healthy, they may still be able to donate blood, eyes, or even certain organs. As part of ETV Bharat's campaign against diabetes, we asked medical specialists to clear the doubts surrounding this topic.
Dr Vikrant Ghatnatti, a senior diabetologist from Belagavi in Karnataka, says, “Having diabetes should not stop someone from considering organ donation. In India, there is a severe shortage of organ donors, and many patients with organ failure spend years waiting for a suitable donor. Sadly, some lose their lives while waiting.”
Because of this shortage, doctors like him encourage more people to come forward for blood, organ and body donation. One reason donations remain low is the misconception that people with conditions like diabetes cannot donate. According to doctors, this belief is not entirely correct.
What Diabetics Can Donate
Dr Ghatnatti explains that people with diabetes may be able to donate organs depending on their health condition and the organ involved. In many cases, after death, people with diabetes can donate organs such as the heart, liver, kidneys, and eyes. Some may also be eligible to donate skin and other tissues.
Dr Mahesh Gopashetty, a senior organ transplant surgeon at BGS Hospital in Bengaluru, agrees: “Organs such as the heart, kidneys, liver, eyes, and even skin may be donated as long as they are not severely damaged by diabetes. For example, before a liver transplant, doctors check how much fat is present in the liver to make sure it is suitable for donation. However, doctors usually do not consider the pancreas for donation in people with diabetes.”
Dr Ghatnatti adds that Type 2 diabetics who are not dependent on insulin and keep their blood sugar levels well controlled may also be able to donate a kidney while alive. However, doctors carefully evaluate each case before making a decision. Even those who take diabetes medication or insulin may still be allowed to donate blood, eyes, or certain organs if their disease is under control and they do not have major complications.
Blood Sugar Levels Must Be Controlled
Doctors say the most important factor is how well the diabetes is managed. Dr Ghatnatti recommends keeping fasting blood sugar below 130 mg/dL and post-meal blood sugar below 180 mg/dL. Another important measure is the HbA1c test, which shows the average blood sugar level over the past two to three months. Ideally, this level should be below 7%. Doctors usually look for stable control of blood sugar levels for at least three to six months before considering someone for organ or blood donation.
Managing diabetes is not just about medication. Lifestyle habits also play a big role. Dr Ghatnatti suggests following a simple diet rule: The 80/20 or 90/10 approach. This means that most of your daily food should be healthy, while a small portion can include foods you enjoy.
A healthy diet should include:
- Green vegetables and leafy vegetables
- Protein-rich foods
- Natural and fresh foods
People with diabetes should limit sugary foods and foods high in saturated fats.
Everyday Habits That Help Control Diabetes
Doctors also recommend a few daily habits that can help keep blood sugar stable. People with diabetes should:
- Drink 2-3 litres of water every day
- Get around 8 hours of sleep each night
- Avoid junk food, sweets, sugary drinks, and deep-fried foods
- Eat seasonal fruits and whole grains such as jowar, ragi, and millets
- Maintain regular meal times
- Do 30-40 minutes of walking or exercise every day.
Keeping a healthy body weight can help manage diabetes more effectively. Stress management also plays a role. Practices like pranayama, meditation, or yoga for about 30 minutes daily can help improve overall health and keep blood sugar levels stable. Dr Ghatnatti also points out that diabetes can run in families. If parents have diabetes, children have a higher risk of developing the condition. However, a healthy lifestyle can help reduce this risk and keep the disease under control.
If people manage their blood sugar well and keep their HbA1c levels below 7%, they can significantly reduce the risk of complications affecting the kidneys, eyes, heart, and nerves. Having diabetes does not automatically disqualify someone from donating organs. If the condition is properly managed and the organs are healthy, people with diabetes can still help save lives through organ donation. At a time when thousands of patients in India are waiting for life-saving transplants, every donor matters.
Also read:
- 'India Urgently Needs A Strong National Diabetes Prevention Program': Top Diabetologist Dr. Sanjay Reddy
- Can Diabetes Really Be Reversed? Top Doctors Say The Reality Is More Complicated
- Inside India’s Diabetes Hotspots: Goa, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Have the Highest Rates
- Exclusive Interview | Dr. V. Mohan: '30% People Aged 20 And Above Suffer From Diabetes'