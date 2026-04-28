ETV Bharat / health

Can People With Diabetes Donate Blood or Organs? Medical Specialists Lay Out The Guidelines

Many people believe that if they have diabetes, they cannot donate blood or organs. But doctors say this is not always true. If diabetes is well-controlled and the person is otherwise healthy, they may still be able to donate blood, eyes, or even certain organs. As part of ETV Bharat's campaign against diabetes, we asked medical specialists to clear the doubts surrounding this topic.

Dr Vikrant Ghatnatti, a senior diabetologist from Belagavi in Karnataka, says, “Having diabetes should not stop someone from considering organ donation. In India, there is a severe shortage of organ donors, and many patients with organ failure spend years waiting for a suitable donor. Sadly, some lose their lives while waiting.”

Because of this shortage, doctors like him encourage more people to come forward for blood, organ and body donation. One reason donations remain low is the misconception that people with conditions like diabetes cannot donate. According to doctors, this belief is not entirely correct.

What Diabetics Can Donate

Dr Ghatnatti explains that people with diabetes may be able to donate organs depending on their health condition and the organ involved. In many cases, after death, people with diabetes can donate organs such as the heart, liver, kidneys, and eyes. Some may also be eligible to donate skin and other tissues.

Dr Mahesh Gopashetty, a senior organ transplant surgeon at BGS Hospital in Bengaluru, agrees: “Organs such as the heart, kidneys, liver, eyes, and even skin may be donated as long as they are not severely damaged by diabetes. For example, before a liver transplant, doctors check how much fat is present in the liver to make sure it is suitable for donation. However, doctors usually do not consider the pancreas for donation in people with diabetes.”

Dr Ghatnatti adds that Type 2 diabetics who are not dependent on insulin and keep their blood sugar levels well controlled may also be able to donate a kidney while alive. However, doctors carefully evaluate each case before making a decision. Even those who take diabetes medication or insulin may still be allowed to donate blood, eyes, or certain organs if their disease is under control and they do not have major complications.