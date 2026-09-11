People With ADHD Are 50% More Likely To Suffer From Gut Problems, Global Review Finds
The researchers say doctors treating people with ADHD should be alert to gut symptoms and consider asking about them during consultations.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST
UK's University of Warwick researchers have analysed data from over 1.9 million people across 23 studies and found that ADHD is linked to an almost 50% increase in overall gastrointestinal symptoms compared with people without ADHD. The association was stronger for specific problems: nearly double the odds of constipation, a 58% increase in irritable bowel syndrome, and more than four times the odds of encopresis (loss of bowel control).
An estimated 5% of children and 3-4% of adults have ADHD worldwide and reported diagnosis rates have risen sharply over the past 40 years. Gut problems are already well documented in autism spectrum disorder, with a growing body of evidence pointing to a 'gut-brain axis' linking digestive health to neurodevelopmental conditions more widely. Until now, the extent of gastrointestinal symptoms in people with ADHD has remained unclear.
The study, published in the Journal of Attention Disorders, is the first systematic review to focus specifically on gut symptoms in ADHD. It draws on evidence from studies conducted around the world, including the USA, Sweden, Germany and South Korea, covering people aged from 2 to 65 years.
Co-lead Author Sarah Blake, a Medical Student at Warwick Medical School, said: “Almost every gut symptom we looked at: constipation, IBS, even indigestion, appeared to be associated with ADHD. These symptoms can have a real impact on daily life, but they could easily be overlooked if the focus is on ADHD itself.”
What Are The Causes?
While the exact reasons for the link between ADHD and gut problems are not clear, the researchers outline possible explanations. ADHD-related traits like impulsivity and irregular eating patterns may contribute to digestive symptoms, and ADHD medications are known to cause gut side effects such as constipation. There's also evidence linking ADHD to differences in gut bacteria, which may affect the gut via the vagus nerve (a major line of communication between gut and brain).
The researchers say doctors treating people with ADHD should be alert to gut symptoms and consider asking about them during consultations. Those with more complex symptoms may benefit from input from a dietician or gastroenterologist. They stress that the findings show an association, not proof that ADHD causes gut problems, and call for further research to disentangle biological factors from the effects of medication.
Dr Saran Shantikumar, Associate Clinical Professor, Warwick Medical School, said: “We can't yet say ADHD causes these gut problems, or exactly what is driving the link, but the pattern is striking enough to warrant attention. Clinicians caring for people with ADHD may want to consider asking about gastrointestinal symptoms, particularly if they may be affecting quality of life.”
5 Gut Health Tips For People With ADHD
ADHD can make healthy eating harder than it sounds. You forget lunch, remember it at 4 pm, grab whatever is available and then wonder why your stomach is unhappy. The gut-brain connection is real, but there is no special diet that cures ADHD. A few simple habits can still support better gut health:
- Eat regularly: ADHD can make time disappear. Try having meals at roughly consistent times. Set reminders if you need to. Your phone can remember lunch for you.
- Add more fibre: Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dal, beans, nuts and seeds. Increase fibre gradually and drink enough water to avoid bloating or constipation.
- Make healthy food convenient: Keep fruit, curd, nuts, roasted chana, eggs or simple sandwiches within easy reach. When cooking feels like a major project, convenience usually wins.
- Eat a varied diet: Ensure you get enough protein as well as a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Variety offers different nutrients and types of fibre that help the gut microbiome.
- Pay attention to symptoms: Notice recurring bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, reflux or abdominal pain. A simple food-and-symptom diary can help identify patterns. Do not follow restrictive diets unless advised by a healthcare professional. (University of Warwick)
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