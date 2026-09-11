ETV Bharat / health

People With ADHD Are 50% More Likely To Suffer From Gut Problems, Global Review Finds

UK's University of Warwick researchers have analysed data from over 1.9 million people across 23 studies and found that ADHD is linked to an almost 50% increase in overall gastrointestinal symptoms compared with people without ADHD. The association was stronger for specific problems: nearly double the odds of constipation, a 58% increase in irritable bowel syndrome, and more than four times the odds of encopresis (loss of bowel control).

An estimated 5% of children and 3-4% of adults have ADHD worldwide and reported diagnosis rates have risen sharply over the past 40 years. Gut problems are already well documented in autism spectrum disorder, with a growing body of evidence pointing to a 'gut-brain axis' linking digestive health to neurodevelopmental conditions more widely. Until now, the extent of gastrointestinal symptoms in people with ADHD has remained unclear.

The study, published in the Journal of Attention Disorders, is the first systematic review to focus specifically on gut symptoms in ADHD. It draws on evidence from studies conducted around the world, including the USA, Sweden, Germany and South Korea, covering people aged from 2 to 65 years.

Co-lead Author Sarah Blake, a Medical Student at Warwick Medical School, said: “Almost every gut symptom we looked at: constipation, IBS, even indigestion, appeared to be associated with ADHD. These symptoms can have a real impact on daily life, but they could easily be overlooked if the focus is on ADHD itself.”

What Are The Causes?