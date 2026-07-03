ETV Bharat / health

Unearthing New Cancer Treatments From Fungi, Gene Editing Tool Built Specifically For It

Researchers have spent decades and billions of dollars sequencing animal and crop genomes, but fungi have historically been the forgotten middle child of genomics, only noticed when they’re ruining bread or colonizing toes.

“This neglect is kind of remarkable considering how fungi have shaped modern medicine,” says chemical and biomolecular engineer Xue “Sherry” Gao. “From the serendipitous discovery of penicillin to cholesterol-lowering statins, we owe many recent breakthroughs in longevity to fungal chemistry. But despite this, the vast majority of the fungal kingdom remains a black box.”

A main driver for this mystery is that when grown in sterile lab conditions, fungi turn off the drug-producing gene pathways they synthesize in the wild to fight off bacteria. “To turn those silent pathways back on, we needed a powerful way to precisely manipulate fungal genome, such as editing their master regulatory genes, but traditional tools weren’t up to the task,” Gao says.

Now, Gao and her team at the School of Engineering and Applied Science have developed a novel genome editing tool, called fPE7max, to navigate the complex genetic architecture of thread-like moulds known as filamentous fungi (think Aspergillus, or the Penicillium that gave the world penicillin).

Their findings are published in Nature Biotechnology. “We isolated 18 distinct complex molecules, eight of which possessed chemical structures entirely new to science,” says first author Chunxiao Sun, a postdoctoral researcher in the Gao Lab. “Of these uncovered molecules, three exhibited promising anti-cancer properties. These molecules can serve as lead compounds for disease treatment, providing a vital new pipeline for drug discovery.” Sun says that one novel molecule showed selective toxicity against human breast, hepatic, and leukemia cancer cells.

Rewriting Genomics Textbook For Fungi

Over the last decade, CRISPR-Cas9 has been the headline-grabbing gene-splicing tool. But Gao explains that in filamentous fungi, which are rich sources of antibacterial compounds, it can be a blunt instrument, resulting in unintended mutations. A newer technology called prime editing avoids double-strand breaks entirely, allowing for precise control over DNA sequences. But adapting prime editing for the fungal kingdom was a challenge.