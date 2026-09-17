ETV Bharat / health

Pelvic-Floor Concerns Are Affecting Women In Their 20s And 30s, Much Earlier Than Expected: Hospital Report

According to the report, the hospital’s Bengaluru OPDs see over 20 pelvic-floor presentations every month across tracked categories. Post-pregnancy stress incontinence is the largest single group , with approximately 10 cases every month among women aged 25-35. Chronic pelvic pain and painful intercourse together account for another 5-10 cases a month, while around 2-3 postmenopausal cases and an estimated 1-2 vaginal prolapse cases are seen monthly. Further, urgency incontinence accounts for an estimated 5-10 cases a month , reflecting a growing concern seen in OPDs. Within the hospital’s incontinence caseload, roughly 80% comprises young mothers aged 25-35 , compared with around 20% among postmenopausal women aged 50 and above.

Motherhood Hospitals Bengaluru's report "The muscle no one mentions," highlights how pelvic-floor concerns are affecting women across life stages, including younger women. Based on observations from its gynaecology, fertility and physiotherapy OPDs across the city, the report captures key symptoms, age groups affected and contributing factors.

The findings challenge the idea that pelvic-floor concerns are limited to older women. Clinicians report symptoms across life stages, from teenagers and women in their 20s to young mothers, women in their 30s and 40s, and those approaching or undergoing menopause.

6 major presentations identified

Stress incontinence Chronic pelvic pain Painful intercourse Vaginismus Prolapse Urgency incontinence.

Stress incontinence, or leakage while coughing, laughing or during physical effort, is the most reported urinary complaint. Doctors are also seeing women with urgency incontinence (where a sudden, strong urge to urinate can be difficult to control and may result in leakage before reaching a toilet). Some women report restricting their daily activities or avoiding going out for extended periods because of the fear of not being able to access a toilet in time.

Dr. Prathima A, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bengaluru, said, “Pelvic-floor health should not be viewed only when ageing or approaching menopause. We are seeing younger and reproductive-age women with concerns ranging from post-pregnancy leakage to chronic pelvic pain. We are also seeing several women with urgency incontinence. For some, the fear of needing a toilet frequently can become so restrictive that they avoid going out or even depend on diapers on a daily basis.”

What is concerning is how often women learn to live with them. Dr. Prathima A. adds that pelvic-floor concerns can often be managed effectively when identified early, but that begins with recognising that persistent symptoms deserve medical attention rather than being normalised. Early signs such as leakage while coughing or laughing, pelvic pressure, back or pelvic pain and painful intercourse should not be ignored. Rehabilitation is not simply about doing more Kegel exercises. Treatment may involve pelvic-floor retraining, core strengthening, biofeedback and other rehabilitation techniques depending on the individual.

Obstetrician & Gynaecologist Dr. Prathima A (ETV Bharat)

What Is Causing This?

While pregnancy and childbirth remain important contributors, the report identifies obesity, sedentary lifestyles and prolonged desk work, chronic stress, constipation, holding urine, poor hydration, endometriosis, PID/STIs and menopausal hormonal changes among the factors that can contribute to or aggravate pelvic-floor concerns. It also cautions that urinary frequency and urgency may result from UTIs or other infections, particularly among younger women, making clinical assessment important before starting strengthening exercises or self-treatment.