Patient With Rare And Complex Heart Ailment Treated Successfully

Kolkata: A patient with a rare and complex heart condition was treated successfully at a private hospital in Kolkata. The patient, a 41-year-old businessman from Kharagpur, having the complex condition, was treated through the joint efforts of the hospital's experienced cardiothoracic surgery and cardiac anaesthesia teams.

The patient was suffering from severe aortic stenosis, a life-threatening condition where the main valve controlling blood flow from the heart becomes severely narrowed. This problem in the patient was due to a congenital defect called a bicuspid aortic valve, where the valve has only two flaps instead of the normal three.

Additionally, he had a ventricular septal defect (VSD), meaning there was a hole in the wall between the two lower chambers of the heart, resulting in abnormal blood flow. A rare and extremely complex airway problem in the patient made the treatment even more risky. Due to a long-standing severe anxiety disorder, he was on regular medication, which severely limited his ability to open his mouth.

Consequently, general anaesthesia and intubation posed a serious risk for this patient. In this situation, even a slight change in heart rate or blood pressure could be fatal.