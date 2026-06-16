ETV Bharat / health

Parents Play Important Role In India’s Dental Health Future

ECC can be understood as tooth decay in milk teeth in children under 6 years of age. ECC, more specifically, impacts the economically weaker sections of society, thereby increasing the oral health disparities. “Untreated ECC negatively affects overall well-being, leading to pain, infection, loss of teeth, difficulty in eating, aberrant sleep patterns, and loss of school days. This further adds to poor oral health in adulthood,” adds Prof. Nangia.

“Oral diseases affect the overall quality of life and disrupt major functions such as chewing, tasting, speaking and smiling. It becomes important for parents and caregivers to recognize their role in preventing the spread of oral diseases in early childhood,” says Prof. Tanu Nangia, Head - Department of Pediatrics & Preventive Dentistry, Manav Rachna Dental College, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies.

Early Childhood Caries (ECC) remain the most common chronic oral health disease among children. It is five times more prevalent than asthma and seven times more common than hay fever . Out of the 3.5 billion people with oral health issues around the world, 530 million of those are children . Untreated dental caries, periodontal problems, tooth loss and oral cancer are the major causes.

Prof. Nangia believes that parents and caregivers lay the foundation for good oral practices and, in turn, good oral health. Therefore, anticipatory guidance to the expecting parents and continuing counselling to new parents should be an important initiative to be taken up by healthcare providers. Dentists and medical professionals, specifically paediatricians, can guide early diagnosis of dental diseases.

During a regular visit to paediatricians for checkups and immunizations, parents should also visit paediatric dentists as a preventive strategy. The concept behind this early visit is to focus on creating awareness among the parents and caregivers. This early dental visit shall help guide the new parents to the precise way of maintaining the oral health of infants. The dentists highlight the dietary changes required and also the available preventive measures that would be safe and economical.

Correct Age For First Dental Visit

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends that every child have the first dental visit at 6 months, as the first milk tooth erupts in the mouth, no later than 12 months of age. The first dental visit is primarily about preventive oral health education for the parents. It focuses on preventing ECC and improving the child's quality of life, and indirectly promotes overall well-being. India has a long way to go in this regard, feels the pediatric dentistry specialist.

Fortunately, oral diseases, including ECC, can be prevented as well as treated. Most of the conditions can be improved by health-promoting practices. Limited infrastructure, lack of access to good dental care, socio-economic barriers, financial burden, and unequal distribution of healthcare providers are a few barriers towards achieving good oral health. However, despite being preventable, the burden of ECC is increasing. So, it is important to focus on individual as well as community-based preventive strategies.

Community-based strategies to target ECC should be started at the grassroots level, with primary health centres (PHC) being responsible for health promotion and disease prevention. For the child, the primary source of awareness is the family and school, making the dissemination of oral health education through community engagement at the school level important.

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