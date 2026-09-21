Asthma Or Something More Serious? How Parents Can Tell When A Child’s Breathing Symptoms Need Further Evaluation
If a foreign object is involved, there'll be trouble breathing while eating or playing. This needs medical attention right away, says pulmonologist Dr. Beauty Biswas
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Problems with breathing in children are frequently linked to asthma, especially if symptoms such as wheeze, cough or breathlessness keep recurring. Still, a child can have breathing trouble for other reasons. These include lung or airway infections, allergic reactions, and a swallowed object stuck in the airway. Figuring out whether a child needs a closer look can lead to care sooner.
Says Dr. Beauty Biswas, Consultant Pulmonology, CMRI, CK Birla Hospitals, Kolkata, “Asthma can show up in several ways. Some children get wheezing again and again. Others cough at night or cough early in the morning. Some feel chest tightness. They may also feel short of breath.”
Triggers include dust, pollen, weather changes, exercise or a chest infection. If other family members have asthma or allergies, the risk may be higher. Still, symptoms that begin for the first time, do not get better with care, or get worse over time are not necessarily asthma.
Key Warning Signs
Dr. Biswas says parents and caregivers can watch for these key warning signs:
- Fast breathing can be a clue.
- Laboured breathing matters too.
- If a child cannot talk well or cannot feed because they are short of breath, it's cause for concern.
- Chest retractions that do not stop are another sign.
- Bluish lips can signal low oxygen.
- Unusual sleepiness deserves attention.
- If a foreign object is involved, there'll be sudden trouble breathing while eating or playing. This needs medical attention right away.
If the symptoms keep returning, a doctor may need to investigate a child further. Play or school time may be disrupted apart from their sleep schedule. What happens next depends on the child's age and what the symptoms look like, says Dr. Biswas. Clinicians can check oxygen levels, look at breathing patterns, and assess lung function. They may order other tests if needed. In older children, lung function tests can help to diagnose asthma and to assess how well the lungs are working.
Tips For Parents
- Parents should not rely on cough syrups.
- Avoid using an inhaler if a clinician has not told you to.
- It helps to write down when symptoms happen. Note how often they occur and what seems to set them off.
- Track what happens at night.
- Record if the child gets better after the prescribed medicine.
- Try not to panic every time a cough shows up. At the same time, do not ignore breathing issues that keep coming back.
Do not label everything as “just asthma” and move on. A timely check can help sort out common colds from problems that need more focused care. It also helps to make sure the plan fits the child and starts early enough.
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