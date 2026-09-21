ETV Bharat / health

Asthma Or Something More Serious? How Parents Can Tell When A Child’s Breathing Symptoms Need Further Evaluation

Parents would do well to record if the child gets better after the prescribed medicine ( Getty Images )

Problems with breathing in children are frequently linked to asthma, especially if symptoms such as wheeze, cough or breathlessness keep recurring. Still, a child can have breathing trouble for other reasons. These include lung or airway infections, allergic reactions, and a swallowed object stuck in the airway. Figuring out whether a child needs a closer look can lead to care sooner. Says Dr. Beauty Biswas, Consultant Pulmonology, CMRI, CK Birla Hospitals, Kolkata, “Asthma can show up in several ways. Some children get wheezing again and again. Others cough at night or cough early in the morning. Some feel chest tightness. They may also feel short of breath.” Triggers include dust, pollen, weather changes, exercise or a chest infection. If other family members have asthma or allergies, the risk may be higher. Still, symptoms that begin for the first time, do not get better with care, or get worse over time are not necessarily asthma. Key Warning Signs