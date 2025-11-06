ETV Bharat / health

Why Every Woman Over 20 Should Get A Pap Smear Test Regularly | National Cancer Awareness Day 2025

The primary goal of a Pap smear is to detect pre-cancerous cells, which appear before actual cancer develops. A pap smear is simple, inexpensive, and can literally save your life. Yet, in India, very few women actually get it done.

According to Dr. Rashmi Bhamre, Consultant Obstetrics, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, “Pap smear tests (also called Pap tests or cervical cytology) are life-saving screening tools for women over 20, as they drastically reduce the incidence and mortality of cervical cancer.”

With Cancer Awareness Day falling on November 7, let's take a look at why every woman should make a Pap smear part of her routine checkup.

What Exactly Is A Pap Smear Test?

This quick test has the doctor gently taking a small sample of cells from your cervix (the lower part of your uterus). The diagnostics specialist them examines these cells under a microscope to spot any abnormal or “pre-cancerous” changes.

This process is also known as cervical cytology but don’t let the medical jargon scare you. The entire test usually takes about 5 minutes. It’s a bit uncomfortable but not painful, and it could make all the difference between early treatment and late-stage cancer.

“Cervical cancer doesn’t happen overnight. It typically takes several years to develop. That means there’s a large window of time where a Pap test can catch abnormalities and let you act quickly,” says Dr. Bhamre, “It’s one of the most cost-effective and reliable tools for combating cervical cancer.”

Why Do Indian Women Miss Out?

Here’s where things get concerning. Despite being easy and low-cost, less than 2% of Indian women get regular Pap smears. That’s not a typo — it’s a massive public health gap. Between stigma, fear, and logistics, too many women skip a test that could literally save their lives.