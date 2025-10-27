ETV Bharat / health

It’s Not the Pain, It’s the Mindset That Counts, Here's How Attitude Outweighs Pain

Researchers at the University of Portsmouth in the UK studied 172 people living with chronic pain ( Getty Images )

If you’ve ever stubbed your toe, you know that pain can make philosophers of us all. For a few agonizing seconds, you contemplate the fragility of human existence, the unfairness of furniture placement, and why evolution didn’t equip us with steel toes. But according to researchers at the University of Portsmouth in the UK, it’s not the pain itself that determines how we carry on... it’s what happens between our ears.

Dr. Nils Niederstrasser and his team have been studying chronic pain: an affliction that lingers long after the body has technically healed, like a houseguest who refuses to leave. Their findings, published in PLOS One, reveal that pain matters less than attitude. In fact, resilience (the ability to cope with discomfort) plays a far greater role in how active and healthy a person remains than the intensity of pain itself.

The researchers studied 172 people living with chronic pain. They examined not just how much pain participants reported, but how they responded to it:

Did they fear movement?

Did they withdraw from activity?

Or did they, like the indefatigable postman who delivers through rain and storm, keep going anyway?