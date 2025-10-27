It’s Not the Pain, It’s the Mindset That Counts, Here's How Attitude Outweighs Pain
British researchers have found that resilience plays a far greater role in how active and healthy a person remains than the intensity of pain itself.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 11:09 AM IST
If you’ve ever stubbed your toe, you know that pain can make philosophers of us all. For a few agonizing seconds, you contemplate the fragility of human existence, the unfairness of furniture placement, and why evolution didn’t equip us with steel toes. But according to researchers at the University of Portsmouth in the UK, it’s not the pain itself that determines how we carry on... it’s what happens between our ears.
Dr. Nils Niederstrasser and his team have been studying chronic pain: an affliction that lingers long after the body has technically healed, like a houseguest who refuses to leave. Their findings, published in PLOS One, reveal that pain matters less than attitude. In fact, resilience (the ability to cope with discomfort) plays a far greater role in how active and healthy a person remains than the intensity of pain itself.
The researchers studied 172 people living with chronic pain. They examined not just how much pain participants reported, but how they responded to it:
Did they fear movement?
Did they withdraw from activity?
Or did they, like the indefatigable postman who delivers through rain and storm, keep going anyway?
The surprising conclusion was that pain resilience (not fear of movement, not number of painful areas) was the single most powerful predictor of staying active. People who maintained a sense of optimism and control tended to move more, live better, and think less about their pain. In short, it’s not what hurts, it’s how you handle the hurting.
This flips decades of medical thinking on its head. For years, clinicians have focused on the negative: reducing pain, avoiding triggers, minimizing strain. Niederstrasser’s work suggests we may have been missing half the equation. What if, instead of trying to erase pain, we trained ourselves to live with it more gracefully? What if the mind’s endurance, not the body’s, is the real secret to wellbeing?
“People with greater resilience can maintain a positive attitude and push through discomfort,” says Niederstrasser. “This psychological factor is a better predictor of physical activity than pain intensity itself.”
It’s a heartening thought. Pain is inevitable; suffering, perhaps, optional. Niederstrasser’s earlier research even found that physically active people are less likely to develop chronic pain in the first place. The implication is beautifully circular: resilience helps us stay active, and activity builds resilience.
So the next time your knees ache or your back protests, remember this: you might not be able to control the pain, but you can control the narrative. And in that act, you’re practicing a kind of stubborn, everyday heroism that no painkiller can match.
Source:
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0334144
Read more:
- Best Yoga Poses For Back Pain And Spinal Health Which Are Easy To Practice At Home
- Explained: What Is CyberKnife Surgery, The Safest Treatment For The Brain Condition Which Salman Suffers From?
- How Nutrition And Exercise Can Ease Your Joints The Smart Way
- What Is Chronic Interventional Pain And Spine Pain Management? Here's Everything You Need To Know