Packaged Foods Are Slowing Down Gen Z And Gen Alpha's Minds, What Is The Situation In India?

In the rush to leave for work in the morning, you grab a packet of biscuits. After lunch, you buy a can of coke. Too tired to cook in the evening, you rustle up a bowl of instant noodles or dig into a pack of chips. Today, these items have become a regular part of young people’s daily diets.

We often think these ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are “tasty” and “convenient.” However, a new study warns that they do more than just cause weight gain. They may also slowly weaken young people’s thinking ability and mental strength, and also making them more depressed.

Washington-based organization Sapien Labs released a report titled Global Mind Health 2025 under its worldwide mental health project. The report highlights shocking findings about the future of young people in India. The study was conducted in 2024 and 2025 across 85 countries. It asked young people aged 18 to 34 how often they consumed processed foods each day.

Globally, 41% of internet-using youth aged 18 to 34 face serious mental health challenges. Compared to people aged 55 and above, young people are four times more likely to struggle with performing daily tasks effectively.

What About Indian Youth?

In India, young people are more addicted to processed foods than older adults. Among Indian youth aged 18 to 34, 44% consume processed foods daily or on most days of the week. In contrast, only 11% of people aged 55 and above consume such foods regularly. This means young people are four times more likely than older adults to rely on packaged foods. Over the past 15 years, India has become one of the fastest-growing markets for UPFs in the world, according to The Lancet.