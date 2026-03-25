ETV Bharat / health

'Ozempic Teeth' Signals Need For Greater Awareness Of Weight Loss Drugs, Say Dentists

There was a time when weight loss involved things like walking, eating less sugar, and pretending that green tea was enjoyable. Now, we live in an era where a weekly injection can do the job, dramatically enough to start entire internet conversations. Enter Ozempic and its cousins, the GLP-1 drugs. Originally designed for diabetes, they have now become the unofficial mascots of rapid weight loss. Celebrities love them. They are now trickling down to the masses. Your teeth, however, are less enthusiastic. While everyone is busy celebrating smaller waistlines, something else is happening inside the mouth.

What Are “Ozempic Teeth”?

“Ozempic teeth” sounds like a Halloween costume, but it’s actually a growing clinical concern.

According to Lt. Gen Dr Vimal Arora (RETD.), Chief Clinical Officer, Clove Dental, dentists are starting to notice a pattern among patients using these medications. Patients report persistent dry mouth, increased tooth sensitivity, gum irritation, and faster plaque accumulation. There is also a noticeable rise in conditions such as xerostomia, dental caries, and early periodontal inflammation, which are often seen in the context of rapid weight loss and altered nutritional intake.

You can’t just change one system (say, appetite and metabolism) and expect everything else to stay the same. The body is not a group project where one organ does all the work and the others submit on time. “GLP-1 drugs often reduce appetite and alter eating patterns. But they can also lead to reduced fluid intake, changes in nutrition, and crucially, reduced salivary flow,” says Dr Arora.