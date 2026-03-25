'Ozempic Teeth' Signals Need For Greater Awareness Of Weight Loss Drugs, Say Dentists
Tooth sensitivity, dry mouth and gum irritation are some of the side effects of weight-loss drugs on one's dental health.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
There was a time when weight loss involved things like walking, eating less sugar, and pretending that green tea was enjoyable. Now, we live in an era where a weekly injection can do the job, dramatically enough to start entire internet conversations. Enter Ozempic and its cousins, the GLP-1 drugs. Originally designed for diabetes, they have now become the unofficial mascots of rapid weight loss. Celebrities love them. They are now trickling down to the masses. Your teeth, however, are less enthusiastic. While everyone is busy celebrating smaller waistlines, something else is happening inside the mouth.
What Are “Ozempic Teeth”?
“Ozempic teeth” sounds like a Halloween costume, but it’s actually a growing clinical concern.
According to Lt. Gen Dr Vimal Arora (RETD.), Chief Clinical Officer, Clove Dental, dentists are starting to notice a pattern among patients using these medications. Patients report persistent dry mouth, increased tooth sensitivity, gum irritation, and faster plaque accumulation. There is also a noticeable rise in conditions such as xerostomia, dental caries, and early periodontal inflammation, which are often seen in the context of rapid weight loss and altered nutritional intake.
You can’t just change one system (say, appetite and metabolism) and expect everything else to stay the same. The body is not a group project where one organ does all the work and the others submit on time. “GLP-1 drugs often reduce appetite and alter eating patterns. But they can also lead to reduced fluid intake, changes in nutrition, and crucially, reduced salivary flow,” says Dr Arora.
Saliva is basically your mouth’s personal security system. It washes away food particles, neutralises acids, and protects against bacteria. So when salivary flow drops (a condition called xerostomia), your mouth becomes more vulnerable. Dr. Arora explains that this reduced saliva compromises the mouth’s natural defence mechanisms, making it easier for problems like dental caries (cavities), gum disease and early periodontal inflammation to develop and progress.
It starts with a slightly dry feeling, a bit of sensitivity, or gums that feel “off”. Because the current weight-loss conversation is so focused on results (numbers, before-and-after photos, visible changes) these side effects are easy to ignore. As Dr. Arora points out, many of these issues go unnoticed until they become visibly problematic.
The Bigger Concern: The Quick-Fix Culture
Now let’s zoom out. The real issue here isn’t just about teeth. It’s about how casually these medications are being used. Dr. Arora raises a very important point: the unsupervised, cosmetic use of drugs like Ozempic is becoming increasingly common. “The casual and often unsupervised use of such medications for cosmetic weight loss, without adequate understanding of their wider impact, is a way more concerning issue India is going to face. From a dental point of view, this is an emerging clinical concern. If this pattern continues, we are likely to see a rise in preventable oral and overall health complications driven by misplaced reliance on quick medical fixes,” he says.
If you’re using GLP-1 drugs, stay hydrated, maintain good oral hygiene, don’t skip dental check-ups and most importantly, use these medications under proper medical supervision. Weight loss is great but not if your teeth decide to file a complaint.
Reference:
- https://journals.lww.com/md-journal/fulltext/2023/12290/semaglutide_associated_hyposalivation__a_report_of.3.aspx
Also read:
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- Australia's Watchdog Flags Possible Mental Health Risks Linked To Popular Weight-Loss Drugs; No Such Alert Yet In India
- Is Medical Weight Loss Injection Trend A Game-Changer, A Shortcut, Or A Cause For Concern?