The Ozempic Bride: Doctors Say Quick-Fix Weight Loss Before A Wedding Could Cost Your Health
On World Anti-Obesity Day 2026, doctors warn about brides and grooms using weight-loss injections unsupervised to slim down for their big day.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
A wedding is supposed to be about two people deciding to spend the rest of their lives together. In practice, it can also involve several months of discussions about outfits, venues, guest lists and, increasingly, waistlines. There is the pre-wedding photoshoot, the engagement ceremony, the sangeet, the reception and the inevitable family photograph that will be examined for generations. Somewhere between choosing the lehenga and finalising the menu, looking good in the wedding pictures can become a project of its own.
Enter the Ozempic bride. Weight-loss medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro have become popular subjects on social media, where influencer stories often make dramatic transformations look surprisingly straightforward. For brides-to-be in their mid-20s and 30s, the appeal is obvious: why spend months struggling with diets and exercise routines when a medication appears to promise quicker results before the big day? But there is a rather important detail missing from many of these online success stories. These are prescription medicines, not beauty treatments or shortcuts to fitting into a wedding outfit. While they have transformed the treatment of obesity and metabolic conditions, using them purely for cosmetic weight loss without medical supervision can carry significant risks.
When Weight Loss Becomes A Wedding Deadline
Dr Sanjay K Shah, Senior Consultant, General Medicine, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolic Medicine, Narayana Hospital, Howrah, points out: “The pressure to look one's best is not limited to brides. Grooms-to-be and their families can also become invested in achieving the perfect appearance for wedding photographs and celebrations. Medicines such as semaglutide and tirzepatide have attracted attention because of their effectiveness in supporting weight loss. However, social media has increasingly presented them as lifestyle or wellness drugs, sometimes used for just a few months around a wedding.”
The problem is that weight management does not work quite like ordering an outfit and hoping it arrives in the correct size. These medicines need to be prescribed after assessing an individual's health, medical history and suitability for treatment.
Dr. Debmalya Sanyal, Consultant - Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolic Medicine, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, stresses that these are prescription medicines, not quick cosmetic fixes. “Ozempic is approved for Type 2 diabetes, while other semaglutide and tirzepatide medicines may be prescribed for weight management in suitable patients. A medicine being effective for weight loss does not mean it is appropriate for everyone who wants to lose a few kilos before an important occasion.”
Side Effects Behind The Transformation
There is a tendency to focus on the number on the weighing scale and overlook what happens to the body along the way.
Dr Praveen Kumar Koppula, Director and Senior Consultant Physician, Internal Medicine, AIG Hospital warns: “Rapid weight loss can lead to muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies, dehydration, gallstones, fatigue and metabolic disturbances. The medications themselves can also cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhoea and abdominal discomfort. In some cases, more serious complications, including pancreatitis and gallbladder problems, may occur. Dehydration and kidney issues are also concerns, particularly when someone is eating or drinking too little.”
Dr Shah adds that weight loss does not mean losing only fat. Some muscle loss can occur too, potentially leaving a person feeling weak. Those with underlying health conditions require closer monitoring, and skipping a medical assessment before starting treatment can increase the risk of problems. In other words, looking slimmer in a wedding photograph is not particularly useful if you are feeling unwell throughout the celebrations.
Also read: 'Ozempic Teeth' Signals Need For Greater Awareness Of Weight Loss Drugs, Say Dentists
Medical Supervision Is A Must
The growing popularity of these medicines has made it tempting to seek recommendations from friends, influencers or online communities. But a treatment that works for one person may not be suitable for another. Dr Sanyal advises that doctors should assess a person's weight, medical history, current medication and overall health before considering these drugs. Brides and grooms should not start treatment, increase doses or share medication without medical guidance.
Dr Koppula agrees that weight management should be individualised. Depending on the person's needs, a sustainable plan may combine balanced nutrition, physical activity, behavioural changes and prescription medication when medically indicated. Dr Shah recommends beginning with a complete health check-up and consulting a qualified doctor to understand the potential benefits and side effects before starting treatment.
The wedding will last a day. Your health has to last longer. As Dr Sanyal points out, a wedding is important, but it should never come at the cost of one's health.
Also read:
- Australia's Watchdog Flags Possible Mental Health Risks Linked To Popular Weight-Loss Drugs; No Such Alert Yet In India
- Pregnancy After Weight-Loss Injections Means More Weight Gain, Higher Risk Of Developing Diabetes, And More Complications: Study
- Weight Loss Injections May Raise Risk Of Hair Loss By 7% In Men, Says Study