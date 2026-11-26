ETV Bharat / health

The Ozempic Bride: Doctors Say Quick-Fix Weight Loss Before A Wedding Could Cost Your Health

A wedding is supposed to be about two people deciding to spend the rest of their lives together. In practice, it can also involve several months of discussions about outfits, venues, guest lists and, increasingly, waistlines. There is the pre-wedding photoshoot, the engagement ceremony, the sangeet, the reception and the inevitable family photograph that will be examined for generations. Somewhere between choosing the lehenga and finalising the menu, looking good in the wedding pictures can become a project of its own.

Enter the Ozempic bride. Weight-loss medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro have become popular subjects on social media, where influencer stories often make dramatic transformations look surprisingly straightforward. For brides-to-be in their mid-20s and 30s, the appeal is obvious: why spend months struggling with diets and exercise routines when a medication appears to promise quicker results before the big day? But there is a rather important detail missing from many of these online success stories. These are prescription medicines, not beauty treatments or shortcuts to fitting into a wedding outfit. While they have transformed the treatment of obesity and metabolic conditions, using them purely for cosmetic weight loss without medical supervision can carry significant risks.

When Weight Loss Becomes A Wedding Deadline

Dr Sanjay K Shah, Senior Consultant, General Medicine, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolic Medicine, Narayana Hospital, Howrah, points out: “The pressure to look one's best is not limited to brides. Grooms-to-be and their families can also become invested in achieving the perfect appearance for wedding photographs and celebrations. Medicines such as semaglutide and tirzepatide have attracted attention because of their effectiveness in supporting weight loss. However, social media has increasingly presented them as lifestyle or wellness drugs, sometimes used for just a few months around a wedding.”

The problem is that weight management does not work quite like ordering an outfit and hoping it arrives in the correct size. These medicines need to be prescribed after assessing an individual's health, medical history and suitability for treatment.

Dr. Debmalya Sanyal, Consultant - Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolic Medicine, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, stresses that these are prescription medicines, not quick cosmetic fixes. “Ozempic is approved for Type 2 diabetes, while other semaglutide and tirzepatide medicines may be prescribed for weight management in suitable patients. A medicine being effective for weight loss does not mean it is appropriate for everyone who wants to lose a few kilos before an important occasion.”

Side Effects Behind The Transformation

There is a tendency to focus on the number on the weighing scale and overlook what happens to the body along the way.