ETV Bharat / health

Overdose Awareness Day 2026: What Most People Get Wrong About Medicinal Misuse, Dependence And Accidental Poisoning

When people hear the word “overdose”, they often imagine a specific story: drugs, addiction, perhaps an intentional act. But medicine is full of stories that are less dramatic and much more ordinary.

Says Dr Vamshi V, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Gleneagles AWARE Hospital in Hyderabad, “As doctors, we see a different side too. Many overdoses happen completely unintentionally to regular patients, at home, with prescribed medicines. Your liver and kidneys can’t clear it fast enough, and it starts to affect your organs.”

On International Overdose Awareness Day 2026 being observed today, understanding overdose requires more than just knowledge about medicine. Dr Vamshi V explains the difference between misuse, physical dependence and accidental poisoning. The important part is that intention does not determine whether something is an overdose. A person does not have to be trying to get high, or even realise they have taken too much, for an overdose to occur.

Misuse

You have a terrible headache. You take one painkiller. It doesn't work quickly enough. So you take another. There may be no intention to misuse a drug. You simply want the pain to stop. Dr Vamshi describes this as misuse: taking two tablets instead of one, taking a medicine at the wrong time or otherwise using it differently from the prescribed instructions. But even apparently small deviations can matter.

Depending on the medicine and dose, incorrect use can damage the liver or affect breathing. This is one reason the phrase “It's only medicine” can be misleading. A pill works because it changes something in the body. The same property that makes it useful can make an excessive dose harmful.

Physical Dependence