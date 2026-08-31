Overdose Awareness Day 2026: What Most People Get Wrong About Medicinal Misuse, Dependence And Accidental Poisoning
On International Overdose Awareness Day being observed today, understanding overdose requires more than knowledge about medicine.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
When people hear the word “overdose”, they often imagine a specific story: drugs, addiction, perhaps an intentional act. But medicine is full of stories that are less dramatic and much more ordinary.
Says Dr Vamshi V, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Gleneagles AWARE Hospital in Hyderabad, “As doctors, we see a different side too. Many overdoses happen completely unintentionally to regular patients, at home, with prescribed medicines. Your liver and kidneys can’t clear it fast enough, and it starts to affect your organs.”
On International Overdose Awareness Day 2026 being observed today, understanding overdose requires more than just knowledge about medicine. Dr Vamshi V explains the difference between misuse, physical dependence and accidental poisoning. The important part is that intention does not determine whether something is an overdose. A person does not have to be trying to get high, or even realise they have taken too much, for an overdose to occur.
Misuse
You have a terrible headache. You take one painkiller. It doesn't work quickly enough. So you take another. There may be no intention to misuse a drug. You simply want the pain to stop. Dr Vamshi describes this as misuse: taking two tablets instead of one, taking a medicine at the wrong time or otherwise using it differently from the prescribed instructions. But even apparently small deviations can matter.
Depending on the medicine and dose, incorrect use can damage the liver or affect breathing. This is one reason the phrase “It's only medicine” can be misleading. A pill works because it changes something in the body. The same property that makes it useful can make an excessive dose harmful.
Physical Dependence
This is perhaps the distinction people get wrong most often. Some medicines, particularly strong painkillers and medicines used for sleep or anxiety, can lead the body to adapt when they are taken for a prolonged period. The body becomes accustomed to the medicine, and a person may require a higher dose to achieve the same effect.
Then comes another problem: stopping suddenly can produce withdrawal symptoms such as shivering, anxiety, pain and insomnia. But physical dependence is not the same as addiction. A person can become physically dependent on a medicine even while taking it exactly as prescribed. “Dependence describes how the body adapts to repeated exposure to a drug. Addiction is a much more complex condition involving compulsive use and other behavioural and psychological features,” says Dr Vamshi V.
Labelling every dependent patient as an “addict” can create shame, and shame rarely makes people more willing to talk honestly to their doctors. If someone has been taking a medicine for a long time, particularly a strong painkiller or sedative, they should not assume that stopping suddenly is automatically safe. The prescribing doctor should guide any change in treatment.
Accidental Poisoning
Then there is accidental poisoning, where there is no intention to misuse a medicine at all. Older adults can be particularly vulnerable. Someone taking 5-6 different medicines may simply forget that they already swallowed a tablet and take another. With multiple prescriptions, different doses and different timings, keeping track can become surprisingly difficult.
Drug interactions create another hidden risk. A prescribed medicine may interact with alcohol, another medicine or even a supplement. Without medical advice, patients may not know how that combination affects the way the body processes the drug. The problem is not necessarily that any one medicine is “bad.” The problem is the combination.
Doctor's Tips To Stay Safe
- Take medicines exactly as prescribed. Don’t double the dose.
- Never mix medicines, supplements, or alcohol without asking your doctor.
- Use a pill box if you take many tablets, especially for elderly family members.
- Keep all meds locked away from children.
- If you or a family member is on strong painkillers or sedatives, ask your doctor if you should keep naloxone at home. It can save a life.
For people taking strong painkillers or sedatives, Dr Vamshi also recommends asking their doctor whether naloxone should be kept at home. Naloxone can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose and can be lifesaving in an emergency. International Overdose Awareness Day is not only about drugs and addiction. It is also about knowing what we put into our bodies, following instructions, asking questions and recognising when a medicine has become a risk rather than a remedy.
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0939641122002211
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0007091223005706
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