ETV Bharat / health

Over 54% Of Indian Women Suffer From Anaemia, ICMR-NIN Survey Finds

New Delhi: More than half of India's adult women suffer from anaemia, with Tripura, Assam, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab among the states reporting particularly high prevalence, according to a nationwide nutrition survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN).

The findings of the Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA) 2023-25 reveal that 54.8 per cent of women aged 20-59 years and 55.9 per cent of women in the reproductive age group of 15-49 years are anaemic.

The survey also found that anaemia affects 41.8 per cent of children aged 12-59 months, 31.3 per cent of children aged 5-9 years and 46.3 per cent of adolescent girls aged 10-19 years.

Among elderly women aged 60 years and above, the prevalence stood at 55.7 per cent, while 44.7 per cent of elderly men were found to be anaemic.

Tripura recorded the highest prevalence among adult women at 73.3 per cent, followed by Assam (72.8 per cent), Chhattisgarh (71.5 per cent), West Bengal (70.7 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (68.2 per cent).

Among women of reproductive age, West Bengal reported the highest prevalence at 72.4 per cent, followed by Assam (71.9 per cent), Chhattisgarh (71.5 per cent), Tripura (70 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (68.5 per cent).

Punjab also reported high levels, with 70.1 per cent of adult women and 70.5 per cent of women of reproductive age suffering from anaemia.

Bihar recorded a prevalence of 65.5 per cent among both categories, while Gujarat reported 63.8 per cent among adult women and 66.2 per cent among women of reproductive age.

The survey found that adolescent girls and young children are vulnerable to anaemia.

Chhattisgarh reported the highest prevalence among adolescent girls at 65.4 per cent, followed by West Bengal (60.4 per cent), Tripura (59.5 per cent), Punjab (59 per cent) and Assam (58.8 per cent). Bihar also reported a high prevalence of 57.6 per cent.

Among children aged 5-9 years, Chhattisgarh recorded 59.9 per cent prevalence, followed by Gujarat at 51.7 per cent and Assam at 44.9 per cent.

The findings note that nutritional deficiencies are affecting children from an early age, and the need for early screening and dietary interventions.

Apart from anaemia, the SAMPADA survey examined deficiencies in iron, vitamin B12 and folate.

At the national level, vitamin B12 deficiency was found in 65.4 per cent of adolescent girls, 57.4 per cent of women of reproductive age and 63.1 per cent of pregnant women.