Ovarian Cancer Often Looks Like a Gut Problem, These Are The Symptoms Women Should Not Ignore
Ovarian cancer can lead to signs and symptoms that tend to resemble common digestive problems, making them easy to go unnoticed.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Many women complain of issues such as bloating, acidity, indigestion, and constipation. These problems are often managed with dietary changes or over-the-counter medicines. However, when these symptoms are new, persistent, or keep returning without any obvious reason, they should not be dismissed as gut-related problems.
Ovarian cancer ranks as the third most common gynecological cancer in India, following cervical and uterine cancers. Despite its relatively lower incidence compared to breast cancer, its mortality-to-incidence ratio is among the highest due to challenges in early detection. Ovarian cancer can present with digestive-like symptoms, and awareness is important among women. So, paying attention to how often symptoms occur, how long they last and whether they are accompanied by other changes can help you to consult the expert without any delay and improve the quality of life.
Why Can Ovarian Cancer Feel Like A Gut Problem?
Says Dr. Tanveer Aujla, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, Sector 4848, “The ovaries are located in the pelvis, close to the bowel and bladder. As an ovarian tumour grows, it can put pressure on surrounding organs and cause abdominal or pelvic discomfort, bloating, and changes in bowel or bladder habits. As these symptoms are also seen in many common digestive conditions, women may not link these symptoms to a gynaecological problem. They may label these symptoms as gut problems.”
Symptoms You Should Not Ignore
Ob-Gyn Dr. Aujla shares the red flags that call for a doctor's appointment:
- Constant bloating: A feeling of abdominal fullness or swelling that does not settle needs immediate evaluation
- Abdominal or pelvic pain should be reported to an expert
- Getting full after eating a small amount or experiencing a persistent loss of appetite
- Changes in bowel habits: New or unexplained constipation, diarrhoea or other changes in bowel movements need the expert's attention
- Urinary problems: Increased frequency or urgency of urination
- Weight loss accompanied by poor appetite will also demand medical attention
- Fatigue that does not improve with adequate rest
- Back pain or pain during sexual intercourse
- Unusual vaginal bleeding can also be concerning: Bleeding between periods, after sexual intercourse, or after menopause needs attention
The evaluation may include a detailed medical and family history, physical examination and, when appropriate, imaging or other investigations. Listen to your body and get yourself checked, as the symptoms can also be seen due to ovarian cancer.
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- Are You At The Risk Of Ovarian Cancer? Know The Primary Factors
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