ETV Bharat / health

Ovarian Cancer Often Looks Like a Gut Problem, These Are The Symptoms Women Should Not Ignore

Abdominal or pelvic pain should be reported to an expert, says ob-gyn Dr. Tanveer Aujla ( Getty Images )

Many women complain of issues such as bloating, acidity, indigestion, and constipation. These problems are often managed with dietary changes or over-the-counter medicines. However, when these symptoms are new, persistent, or keep returning without any obvious reason, they should not be dismissed as gut-related problems.

Ovarian cancer ranks as the third most common gynecological cancer in India, following cervical and uterine cancers. Despite its relatively lower incidence compared to breast cancer, its mortality-to-incidence ratio is among the highest due to challenges in early detection. Ovarian cancer can present with digestive-like symptoms, and awareness is important among women. So, paying attention to how often symptoms occur, how long they last and whether they are accompanied by other changes can help you to consult the expert without any delay and improve the quality of life.

Why Can Ovarian Cancer Feel Like A Gut Problem? Says Dr. Tanveer Aujla, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, Sector 4848, “The ovaries are located in the pelvis, close to the bowel and bladder. As an ovarian tumour grows, it can put pressure on surrounding organs and cause abdominal or pelvic discomfort, bloating, and changes in bowel or bladder habits. As these symptoms are also seen in many common digestive conditions, women may not link these symptoms to a gynaecological problem. They may label these symptoms as gut problems.”