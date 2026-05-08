ETV Bharat / health

World Ovarian Cancer Day 2026: The Two-Week Rule Every Woman Should Know

Radiologists use these features to calculate a risk score. Based on that score, doctors decide whether the cyst can simply be monitored or whether surgery and further testing are needed.

Dr. Sinha explains that simple cysts often look like a small water-filled bubble on an ultrasound. However, some cysts appear more complicated. These are called “complex cysts,” and they may need further testing.

On the occasion of World Ovarian Cancer Day today, Dr. Sudha Sinha, Medical Director and Head of the Department of Medical Oncology at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad told ETV Bharat, “Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed late because many women mistake the symptoms for acidity, indigestion or stress.”

Many women are told at some point that they have an ovarian cyst. In most cases, it turns out to be harmless. But sometimes, a cyst can raise concerns about ovarian cancer. The challenge is that the symptoms are often vague and easy to dismiss.

Many women panic after hearing that their CA-125 level is high. But Dr. Sinha says this blood test alone cannot confirm ovarian cancer. CA-125 is mainly used to monitor women who already have ovarian cancer and are undergoing treatment or follow-up care. A high CA-125 level does not automatically mean cancer. Doctors look at the complete picture (symptoms, ultrasound findings, age, menopause status, and blood tests) before making a diagnosis.

Why Ovarian Cancer Is So Hard to Detect

One of the biggest problems with ovarian cancer is that the symptoms can look like everyday digestive issues.

Early signs are:

Bloating Acidity or reflux Feeling full after eating a little Indigestion Frequent urination Pelvic discomfort Stomach heaviness

Because these symptoms are common, many women ignore them or blame them on food habits and stress. “We eat spicy food, we eat irregularly, and many women assume the discomfort is related to lifestyle,” says Dr. Sinha. But doctors say there is one simple rule women should remember: If a symptom lasts more than two weeks and is not improving, it needs medical evaluation. It may not be cancer. It could be another treatable condition but it should not be ignored.

Doctors become especially cautious when ovarian cysts appear after menopause. After menopause, the ovaries usually shrink and become inactive. So if a postmenopausal woman develops a bulky ovary, a complex cyst or an ovarian lesion with elevated CA-125… the chances of cancer become higher, and surgical evaluation is often recommended.

Biggest Misconceptions About Ovarian Cancer

According to Dr. Sinha, many women believe ovarian cancer only happens if there is a family history. “However, in more than 90% of our patients, there is no family history of ovarian cancer,” she says. Another issue is that women often prioritise everyone else’s health before their own. They delay seeing a doctor because they do not want to “trouble” their family members. By the time they seek help, the disease may already have progressed.

On World Ovarian Cancer Day 2026, doctors stress that not every ovarian cyst is dangerous. Many are harmless and disappear on their own. But persistent symptoms, complex cysts, and unusual changes should always be checked.