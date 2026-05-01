Osmania Hospital In Hyderabad Conducts Successful Rare Liver Transplant On 18-Month-Child
The hospital has done the surgery free of cost under Arogya Sri, which otherwise costs Rs 50 lakh in private hospitals
Published : May 1, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad has given a new lease of life to an 18-month-old child by successfully performing a rare liver transplant surgery recently.
According to sources, the child, who belongs to a family in the old city in Hyderabad, was suffering from glycogen storage disease. He was brought to Osmania Hospital after he was often found lethargic and hungry.
Doctors from the Gastroenterology Department at Osmania Hospital, who conducted tests on the child, found that the boy had a very rare glycogen storage Type-III problem.
The transplant surgery was successfully performed by harvesting the liver from his father.
Under the supervision of Dr Madhusudhan, Head of the Surgical Gastroenterology Department of Osmania Hospital, a 240-gram liver was implanted in the child during a 14-hour-long surgery.
Doctors said that the boy's health is stable at present.
Dr Madhusudhan said they were able to save Mohammed Irfan from the fatal glycogen storage disease Type-III.
This surgery, which costs nearly Rs 50 lakh in private hospitals, was done free of cost under Arogya Sri.
"Irfan has Type III glycogen storage disease. It is not easy to transplant a liver in child as it is in adults. The key is in overcoming the metabolic problem. No such surgery has been done in any government hospital in the country so far. We did it completely free of cost under the Arogya Sri Scheme. Irfan is now recovering," said Dr Madhusudhan, Head of Surgical Gastroenterology, Osmania Hospital, Hyderabad.
Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha congratulated Dr Madhusudhan's team for the successful surgery.
The Osmania Government Hospital, which already holds several records, got one more recognition with the liver transplant surgery.
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