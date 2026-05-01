ETV Bharat / health

Osmania Hospital In Hyderabad Conducts Successful Rare Liver Transplant On 18-Month-Child

The hospital has done the surgery free of cost under Arogya Sri scheme. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad has given a new lease of life to an 18-month-old child by successfully performing a rare liver transplant surgery recently.

According to sources, the child, who belongs to a family in the old city in Hyderabad, was suffering from glycogen storage disease. He was brought to Osmania Hospital after he was often found lethargic and hungry.

Doctors from the Gastroenterology Department at Osmania Hospital, who conducted tests on the child, found that the boy had a very rare glycogen storage Type-III problem.

The transplant surgery was successfully performed by harvesting the liver from his father.

Under the supervision of Dr Madhusudhan, Head of the Surgical Gastroenterology Department of Osmania Hospital, a 240-gram liver was implanted in the child during a 14-hour-long surgery.