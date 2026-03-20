How The Habit Of Thumb Sucking And Pacifiers Shape A Child’s Dental Development
On World Oral Health Day, a senior pediatrician reveals how these habits affect children's teeth, gums and jawbones.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Thumb sucking exists as an automatic reflex which starts at birth and functions as a primary mechanism for both eating and self-calming. Infants practice non-nutritive sucking through pacifier use and thumb sucking in addition to breastfeeding and bottle feeding.
"The medical field recognizes these behaviours as standard for infants because they help babies feel better and sleep better while decreasing their agitation,” says Dr. Ankur Rajvanshi, leading Neonatologist and Senior Pediatrician at Aster Hospitals, Whitefield in Bengaluru. The development of dental and oral health problems begins when children maintain these habits beyond their typical age range and display excessive behaviour patterns.
How These Habits Affect Jaw And Teeth Alignment
Children develop their oral cavity which shows high capacity to change and high sensitivity to external factors. Continuous pacifier use and thumb sucking lead to constant pressure application which affects the teeth, gums and jawbones. Pressure applied over time will cause changes which affect both the natural tooth alignment and the shape of dental arches, according to Dr. Rajvanshi. An open bite develops when the upper and lower front teeth fail to meet at mouth closure. The second most common dental issue results in overjet increase which causes the upper front teeth to extend beyond the lower teeth. The changes lead to both visual alterations and functional disturbances which impact essential activities like chewing and speaking.
These practices cause tongue position changes which lead to both, speech issues and improper oral development, says the Senior Pediatrician.
Duration, Frequency, and Intensity
Not all children who use pacifiers or suck their thumbs develop dental issues. Three factors determine the impact which include the duration of the habit, the frequency of its occurrence, and the strength of the child's practice. Children who develop habits that last from 2 to 3 years but continue during both daytime and sleep will experience more dental problems which impede their regular dental development. Children who use vigorous sucking methods to press their thumb or pacifier against their palate face an increased risk of developing structural changes.
Differences Between Pacifier Use And Thumb Sucking
The two habits produce identical outcomes yet they differ in their actual implementation. Parents find it easier to manage pacifier use because they can control their child's access to it while they progressively reduce its usage. However, when it comes to thumb sucking, there is no end to the habit which makes it harder for parents to control this self-soothing behaviour. Parents who allow their children to use pacifiers for extended periods face increased chances of their child developing ear infections, especially when the child sleeps with the pacifier in their mouth.
Impact on Speech and Oral Function
Persistent sucking habits affect both dental alignment and oral muscle development. This condition results in speech problems which include lisping and trouble with particular sound pronunciation. If improper tongue positioning and altered bite patterns get left untreated they will create more challenges for speech development.
When And How To Intervene
Children usually stop these behaviours after they reach 2 years of age and before they turn 4 years old. “Dental treatment needs to be started when a person keeps the habit after this time or his dental alignment starts getting affected. People who want to stop nursing should use gradual weaning methods because these methods produce better results than instant weaning,” says Dr. Rajvanshi. People can reduce their pacifier dependence through a schedule which allows them to use the item only during designated times and then decreases their use until the kids stop.
Parents can use positive reinforcement and distraction techniques together with stress and boredom trigger identification to stop thumb sucking. “The paediatric dentist will suggest habit-breaking appliances when the patient shows persistent behaviour that results in structural alterations to their teeth,” he adds.
Supporting Healthy Oral Development
The first dental appointments of a child function as essential tools which dentists use to track their progress towards proper dental development. The dental evaluations conducted on children enable dentists to detect initial signs of teeth misalignment which they can treat through appropriate medical procedures. The active protection of dental health for extended periods requires three vital actions which include promoting different calming techniques and ensuring proper teeth cleaning practices and creating an environment that helps people change their behaviour.
Concludes Dr. Rajvanshi, “Children who engage in thumb sucking or pacifier use during their early years may or may not experience lasting effects, depending on how adults manage these habits.”
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