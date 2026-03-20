ETV Bharat / health

How The Habit Of Thumb Sucking And Pacifiers Shape A Child’s Dental Development

Thumb sucking exists as an automatic reflex which starts at birth and functions as a primary mechanism for both eating and self-calming. Infants practice non-nutritive sucking through pacifier use and thumb sucking in addition to breastfeeding and bottle feeding.

"The medical field recognizes these behaviours as standard for infants because they help babies feel better and sleep better while decreasing their agitation,” says Dr. Ankur Rajvanshi, leading Neonatologist and Senior Pediatrician at Aster Hospitals, Whitefield in Bengaluru. The development of dental and oral health problems begins when children maintain these habits beyond their typical age range and display excessive behaviour patterns.

How These Habits Affect Jaw And Teeth Alignment

Children develop their oral cavity which shows high capacity to change and high sensitivity to external factors. Continuous pacifier use and thumb sucking lead to constant pressure application which affects the teeth, gums and jawbones. Pressure applied over time will cause changes which affect both the natural tooth alignment and the shape of dental arches, according to Dr. Rajvanshi. An open bite develops when the upper and lower front teeth fail to meet at mouth closure. The second most common dental issue results in overjet increase which causes the upper front teeth to extend beyond the lower teeth. The changes lead to both visual alterations and functional disturbances which impact essential activities like chewing and speaking.

These practices cause tongue position changes which lead to both, speech issues and improper oral development, says the Senior Pediatrician.

Duration, Frequency, and Intensity

Not all children who use pacifiers or suck their thumbs develop dental issues. Three factors determine the impact which include the duration of the habit, the frequency of its occurrence, and the strength of the child's practice. Children who develop habits that last from 2 to 3 years but continue during both daytime and sleep will experience more dental problems which impede their regular dental development. Children who use vigorous sucking methods to press their thumb or pacifier against their palate face an increased risk of developing structural changes.

Differences Between Pacifier Use And Thumb Sucking