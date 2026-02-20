ETV Bharat / health

No Time To Work Out? These One-Minute Exercises Are For Busy People Who Want To Get Fit, No Equipment Or Gym Needed

If someone says, “It only takes 45 minutes a day,” you've lost us. Forty-five minutes? One can barely commit to TV shows that long. So, try these one minute exercises. Sixty seconds. The length of a dramatic voice note.

1. The Plank

The plank does not move much. It just stands there being powerful and burns your core. At 12 seconds, you’ll think, “This is manageable.” At 30 seconds, you’ll consider drafting a will. At 45 seconds, you’ll start negotiating with the universe. At 60 seconds, you will feel like a superhero who survived a small war.

Good for: Core (abs, obliques, deep stabilizers), shoulders, glutes

Steps to do it:

Place your forearms on the floor.

Extend your legs behind you.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Engage your core like someone just said, “Group photo!”

Pro tip: Don’t look at the clock. Time behaves differently in plank position.

2. Wall Sit