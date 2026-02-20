No Time To Work Out? These One-Minute Exercises Are For Busy People Who Want To Get Fit, No Equipment Or Gym Needed
These exercises require no equipment, no gym membership, and no emotional backstory. Just you, gravity, and a timer
If someone says, “It only takes 45 minutes a day,” you've lost us. Forty-five minutes? One can barely commit to TV shows that long. So, try these one minute exercises. Sixty seconds. The length of a dramatic voice note.
1. The Plank
The plank does not move much. It just stands there being powerful and burns your core. At 12 seconds, you’ll think, “This is manageable.” At 30 seconds, you’ll consider drafting a will. At 45 seconds, you’ll start negotiating with the universe. At 60 seconds, you will feel like a superhero who survived a small war.
Good for: Core (abs, obliques, deep stabilizers), shoulders, glutes
Steps to do it:
- Place your forearms on the floor.
- Extend your legs behind you.
- Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.
- Engage your core like someone just said, “Group photo!”
Pro tip: Don’t look at the clock. Time behaves differently in plank position.
2. Wall Sit
This exercise answers the question: “What if sitting was uncomfortable and emotionally revealing?”
This move builds serious lower-body strength. It’s also perfect if you want to look dramatic but stationary. At 15 seconds: “This is just sitting. I’m excellent at sitting.” At 35 seconds: “Why are my legs shaking like I just got caught in a lie?” At 60 seconds: “I respect furniture more now.”
Good for: Quads (front of thighs), glutes, calves.
Steps to do it:
- Stand with your back against a wall.
- Slide down until your knees are at a 90-degree angle.
- Hold completely still.
- Try not to text anyone about it.
3. High Knees
High knees are what happens when jogging drinks coffee. This is your one-minute heart-rate explosion. It improves coordination and stamina and makes you feel briefly athletic... even if the only race you’re running is against your own schedule. At 20 seconds, you’ll feel powerful. At 40 seconds, you’ll reconsider carbs. At 60 seconds, you’ll be breathless but proud.
Good for: Cardio endurance, hip flexors, core stability
How to do it:
- Stand tall.
- Run in place.
- Lift your knees as high as possible.
- Pump your arms.
One-minute exercise tips
- Do one minute of each (total: 3 minutes)
- Repeat the circuit twice (6 minutes)
- Stack them between emails
- Do them during TV ads
- Use them as a “reset” when your brain feels like mashed potatoes
Focus on consistency. One minute, done daily, beats one heroic 90-minute workout that requires recovery. If you can survive a plank, a wall sit, and high knees in one go, you can survive most awkward meetings, mini life crises, and assembling IKEA furniture. You’ve got this!
