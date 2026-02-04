ETV Bharat / health

World Cancer Day 2026: Oncologists And Cancer Specialists Explain What People Often Miss About Early Symptoms Of The Disease

Ask most people what cancer looks like, and the answers arrive confidently: a lump, severe pain, dramatic weight loss, maybe chemotherapy-induced hair loss. Cancer, in popular imagination, announces itself loudly. But in real life, cancer is far more subtle. What oncologists see over and over again is not ignorance, but misinterpretation.

The early signs are there, but they are ordinary and easy to explain away. Fatigue becomes “work stress.” Indigestion becomes “age.” A cough becomes “pollution.” A little blood becomes “piles.” By the time the picture is unmistakable, the window for easy intervention has closed. This gap (between what cancer actually looks like and what we expect it to look like) is where delays happen.

Cancer Rarely Arrives Overnight

One of the most persistent misconceptions about cancer is that it is sudden. In reality, as Dr. Sneha Kommineni, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Aster RV Hospital, explains, “Most cancers develop gradually over many years. They are shaped by long-term environmental exposure, lifestyle factors, infections, missed vaccinations, and chronic medical conditions.”

Cancer does not wake up one morning and decide to wreak havoc. Because it evolves quietly, its earliest signals are easy to miss. Dr. Kommineni points to an important framework—the “ALERT EARLY” checklist—designed to help people notice what often slips past them. What’s striking about this checklist is not how complex it is, but how ordinary it sounds:

A — Abnormal bleeding or discharge, medical evaluation is required for all unexplained cases of mouth or nose or urinary or stool or postmenopausal bleeding. L — Lump or thickening. Any new lump that persists beyond 2-3 weeks needs evaluation. E — Eating difficulty or persistent indigestion. Assessment is needed for patients who experience difficulties in swallowing and early satiety and continuous heartburn. R — Recurrent or unexplained pain. People should not overlook new pain that becomes worse during nighttime hours. T — Tiredness that doesn’t improve with rest. The combination of extreme exhaustion and weight loss together with anaemia represents a serious danger signal. E — Enduring cough or voice change. A cough lasting more than three weeks together with blood in sputum and hoarseness needs medical assessment. A — Altered bowel or bladder habits. Screening should begin when new patients present with constipation or diarrhoea or blood in their stools. R — Red or white patches in the mouth. People who use tobacco products should undergo early medical assessments. L — Lost weight without trying the significant body weight loss of more than 5% within six months constitutes a medical problem. Y — You know your body best. You should visit a doctor when your body sensation becomes unnatural.

Why We Miss The Signs We’re Looking Right At

If these symptoms are so common, why do people miss them? Because humans are excellent storytellers but terrible statisticians. We are wired to prefer familiar explanations. When something doesn’t hurt, doesn’t bleed profusely, and doesn’t stop us from going to work, we downgrade it. Dr. Umesh Khandelwal, Additional Director - Medical Oncology, CK Birla Hospitals, RBH Jaipur, points out that “one of the biggest misconceptions is that cancer always causes pain early”. In fact, many cancers are painless in their initial stages. This leads to a dangerous assumption: If it doesn’t hurt, it can’t be serious.

Symptoms like persistent fatigue, loss of appetite, frequent infections, non-healing ulcers, subtle bowel changes, unexplained anaemia, or breathlessness often get dismissed because they don’t fit the dramatic cancer narrative people carry in their heads. But as Dr. Khandelwal stresses, “Any symptom that lasts more than two to three weeks, worsens over time, or feels unusual deserves evaluation. Adds Dr. Indranil Khan, Oncologist - CK Birla Hopsitals, CMRI, "In cancers such as lung or cervical cancer, early symptoms can be minimal or completely silent. This delays the diagnosis."