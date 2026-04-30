ETV Bharat / health

'It Often Starts As A Small Mouth Ulcer': Oncologist Explains Why Oral Cancer Is Often Ignored Until It’s Too Late

Oral cancer is one of the few cancers that can often be seen with the naked eye. It can appear on the tongue, the inside of the cheek, the gums, or the roof of the mouth. It may start as a small sore, a patch, or an ulcer that refuses to heal. For many people, that small ulcer feels too trivial to worry about. And so the story begins.

According to Dr. Vidita Powle, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncologist And Head & Neck Cancer Specialist at Apollo Hospital in Pune, oral cancer frequently begins in the most ordinary way. “It often starts as something trivial... a small ulcer inside the mouth,” she explains.

It may be painless. Many patients assume the sore appeared because of something routine: a sharp tooth scraping the cheek, spicy food, or perhaps irritation from tobacco or betel nut. The natural assumption is simple: it will heal on its own. So, nothing is done. Days turn into weeks. The ulcer does not disappear. Instead, it grows slightly larger. It may begin to cause a mild burning sensation. Eating spicy or hot food might suddenly feel uncomfortable. Sometimes swallowing gets harder. But even then, the mind resists concern. People apply home remedies: saltwater rinses, herbal pastes, clove oil, or antiseptic mouth gels bought from a chemist. Some stop eating spicy food for a few days and hope the problem will vanish.

If something does not hurt much, we assume it cannot be serious. This is where oral cancer finds its opportunity.

Strange Paradox of Oral Cancer

Many cancers remain hidden deep inside the body. They grow within organs we cannot see. Oral cancer, in contrast, is visible. It sits inside the mouth, in plain sight. And yet this very visibility becomes the reason it is ignored. People see the ulcer every day while brushing their teeth. They notice it while eating or drinking. But familiarity creates a dangerous illusion: if it has been there for weeks and hasn’t caused severe pain, it must not be serious.