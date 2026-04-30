'It Often Starts As A Small Mouth Ulcer': Oncologist Explains Why Oral Cancer Is Often Ignored Until It’s Too Late
According to Dr. Vidita Powle, oral cancer frequently begins in the most ordinary way.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM IST
Oral cancer is one of the few cancers that can often be seen with the naked eye. It can appear on the tongue, the inside of the cheek, the gums, or the roof of the mouth. It may start as a small sore, a patch, or an ulcer that refuses to heal. For many people, that small ulcer feels too trivial to worry about. And so the story begins.
According to Dr. Vidita Powle, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncologist And Head & Neck Cancer Specialist at Apollo Hospital in Pune, oral cancer frequently begins in the most ordinary way. “It often starts as something trivial... a small ulcer inside the mouth,” she explains.
It may be painless. Many patients assume the sore appeared because of something routine: a sharp tooth scraping the cheek, spicy food, or perhaps irritation from tobacco or betel nut. The natural assumption is simple: it will heal on its own. So, nothing is done. Days turn into weeks. The ulcer does not disappear. Instead, it grows slightly larger. It may begin to cause a mild burning sensation. Eating spicy or hot food might suddenly feel uncomfortable. Sometimes swallowing gets harder. But even then, the mind resists concern. People apply home remedies: saltwater rinses, herbal pastes, clove oil, or antiseptic mouth gels bought from a chemist. Some stop eating spicy food for a few days and hope the problem will vanish.
If something does not hurt much, we assume it cannot be serious. This is where oral cancer finds its opportunity.
Strange Paradox of Oral Cancer
Many cancers remain hidden deep inside the body. They grow within organs we cannot see. Oral cancer, in contrast, is visible. It sits inside the mouth, in plain sight. And yet this very visibility becomes the reason it is ignored. People see the ulcer every day while brushing their teeth. They notice it while eating or drinking. But familiarity creates a dangerous illusion: if it has been there for weeks and hasn’t caused severe pain, it must not be serious.
There are several reasons why oral cancer is often diagnosed late.
- One is lack of awareness. Many people do not realise that a mouth ulcer that lasts longer than two or three weeks could be a warning sign.
- Another reason is fear. The possibility of a serious diagnosis can be frightening. Some individuals postpone visiting a doctor simply because they do not want to hear bad news.
- There are also social and economic factors. Access to specialised medical care may be limited in some regions. Others hesitate because they believe the problem is too minor to justify a hospital visit.
By the time the patient finally decides to consult a specialist, the disease may already have advanced. Dr. Powle says this pattern is distressingly common in clinical practice. By the time patients reach a head and neck cancer specialist, the disease is frequently at an advanced stage. In fact, 80% to 90% of oral cavity cancer patients are diagnosed in Stage III or Stage IV, when the tumour has grown larger or spread to nearby tissues. At this point, treatment becomes more complicated. Surgery may be extensive. Recovery may take longer. The chances of cure, although still possible, may be lower than if the cancer had been detected early.
Importance of Paying Attention
Doctors emphasise a simple rule: any mouth ulcer that does not heal within two to three weeks should be examined by a medical professional. This does not mean every ulcer is cancer. In fact, most mouth ulcers are harmless and heal naturally. But when a sore refuses to heal, it deserves attention.
Says Dr. Vidita Powle, “Early-stage oral cancer is highly treatable. When detected in its initial stages, treatment can often be simpler and outcomes significantly better. Surgery may be less extensive, recovery faster, and long-term survival rates much higher. But this advantage only exists if the disease is discovered early.”
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772906025000524
- https://www.rroij.com/open-access/a-review-on-mouth-ulcer-and-its-various-treatment.pdf
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