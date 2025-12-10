ETV Bharat / health

Oncologist Shares Simple Ways To Care For A Loved One With Cancer During The Yearend Holidays

As the year comes to an end and the holiday spirit fills the air, people are eager to come together and celebrate with their loved ones. “But for someone dealing with a cancer diagnosis, this season can bring a plethora of challenges. Low energy, treatment side effects, financial stress, and emotional exhaustion can dampen the festive spirit. Cancer patients will have to be extra cautious during the colder months, as they are at risk of catching a cold, flu, or sore throat, and may also feel tired and weak,” says Dr. Vivek Bande, Consultant Oncologist, Onco-Life Cancer Centre.

Congratulations, we are successfully moving toward 2026. With the New Year approaching, families tend to prepare for celebrations. However, for someone living with cancer, the holiday season can feel overwhelming.

This is where family and friends can play a meaningful role. Hence, it is the need of the hour to follow these pivotal tips. If a family member, friend or relative is battling cancer during the yearend holidays, oncologist Dr. Bande shares vital tips.

Support their nutrition needs: Cancer patients tend to struggle due to various signs and symptoms, such as poor appetite, nausea, or fatigue. So, make warm meals like soups, khichdi, or steamed veggies. Keep them warm: Gift warm blankets, thermal socks, and heating pads to help them stay warm. Cancer patients should be dressed in layers so that they feel warm and safe. Encourage them to rest and stay stress-free: Holiday pressure can be overwhelming. Offering to take over tasks like cleaning, wrapping gifts, or organizing decorations can take a toll on the well-being. Reducing physical effort prevents exhaustion, which is very important during treatment. So, make sure your loved one rests enough and feels at ease instead of trying to do all the chores of their own. Support mental and emotional health: Festive seasons can intensify loneliness or even fear. Spend quality time with cancer patients, listen without judging, and let them share their feelings. It is necessary to provide emotional support to them, and they will feel better. Ensure they don’t miss their medical follow-ups: Offer to drive cancer patients to appointments, help manage their medication schedule. Treatment routines can get disrupted during holidays; hence, it is a good idea to support them and help them recover.

Caring for a loved one with cancer during the holidays is a sacred practice, though it rarely looks like the versions of devotion we are taught to celebrate. It is not twinkling lights or perfectly timed meals; it is sitting beside someone while the world outside insists on cheer, learning to measure joy in smaller, more honest units. You learn to let love show up as warmed blankets, little jokes, and the patience of simply staying. The holidays ask us to perform happiness, but cancer asks something truer: presence. In that space, you discover that care is not about fixing or rescuing but about bearing witness.