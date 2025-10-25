ETV Bharat / health

Explainer: What Is Oncofertility, And Why It Should Be Part Of Every Cancer Care Plan In India

Oncofertility is a relatively new branch of medicine that sits at the intersection of oncology (the science of treating cancer) and fertility (the science of procreating). It focuses on helping cancer patients preserve their ability to have biological children in the future.

Oncofertility steps in before that damage happens. That's why discussions regarding fertility must occur at the onset of cancer care, not as an afterthought.

“Chemotherapy, radiation and certain surgeries used to treat cancer can harm reproductive organs. Women can experience premature ovarian failure, men might have reduced or no sperm counts. And most patients don't find out about these risks until treatment has begun, when fertility protection is much more difficult,” says Dr Prachi Benara, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Gurgaon.

Cancer can strike anyone... even someone young, who hasn't yet begun their own family. Breast, cervical, testicular and blood-related cancers are being diagnosed increasingly in people in their 20s and 30s. Although overcoming the disease itself is the first and most crucial fight, there's a second story that too often gets lost: fertility. With October being observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ETV Bharat talked to fertility and cancer specialists about this topic.

Says Dr Ankit Jain, senior consultant, medical oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, “Oncofertility is a medical specialty that bridges the gap between oncology and reproductive medicine, allowing cancer patients (young women, in particular) to save their fertility prior to receiving treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery that could impact their reproductive capabilities. Survival for women diagnosed with breast cancer in their 20s, 30s, or early 40s is only half the equation for many; the capacity for children at an older age is as central to their normalcy and emotional recovery.”

Doctors, fertility specialists, and oncologists collaborate to create a plan (freezing eggs, sperm, embryos, or even ovarian and testicular tissue) so that when the cancer battle is won, the dream of parenthood doesn’t have to be sacrificed on the altar of survival. What’s powerful about this field is that it reframes the conversation from“How do we save your life?” to “How do we help you live it fully afterward?” It’s future-oriented medicine: strategic thinking for the most personal long-term goal imaginable. For women, this might mean egg or embryo freezing; for men, sperm banking; for children, tissue preservation before puberty. The science of it is advancing fast, but the mindset shift is even faster.

Oncofertility In India

Says Fertility Specialist Dr Benara, “In India, access to fertility preservation remains uneven. Most services are limited to big cities, and many patients never even hear about these options. That needs to change. Oncologists, surgeons, fertility specialists and counsellors must work together to make sure patients understand their choices – early and clearly.”

Agrees Oncologist Dr Jain, “In India, oncofertility remains a developing concept, primarily because of lack of awareness, delayed diagnosis, and limited access to fertility preservation centres. Treatment is initiated in most of the patients soon after diagnosis without informing them about options like freezing of eggs or embryos. This lacuna in awareness may cause irreparable emotional trauma for survivors who want to have children after recovery.”

As the number of cancer survivors increase, it's essential to make sure that their life afterwards is as fruitful. Preserving fertility is preserving the future. No young patient should be forced to decide between battling cancer and the possibility of becoming a parent later in life. Oncofertility fills that gap... linking survival to the life after treatment. This topic becomes even more relevant this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, according to Dr Jain. “Given that one of the most prevalent cancers in Indian women is breast cancer, timely oncofertility counselling can enable patients to make well-informed choices prior to undergoing treatment,” he says.

Increasing awareness regarding Oncofertility ensures that survivorship is inclusive of the possibility for a complete life, one that includes both health and the potential for future motherhood.