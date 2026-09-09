Odisha Records India's Highest Sickle Cell Caseload; SCB MCH Screening Centre To Offer Advanced Testing
Odisha has intensified its fight against sickle cell disease with extensive screening, free treatment and an advanced diagnostic centre at SCB MCH, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Cuttack: Odisha has recorded the highest number of diagnosed sickle cell disease cases among Indian states, highlighting the burden of the inherited blood disorder in the state’s tribal-dominated districts. Around 64 lakh people have been screened in Odisha, as per the figures cited by the Department of Paediatrics at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Of those screened, an estimated 1.6% were found to have sickle cell disease, while 9.4% carried the sickle cell trait.
Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder and cannot pass from one person to another. Increased screening and awareness are helping the health system identify cases that may previously have remained undiagnosed.
Official national data released in July 2025 also placed Odisha among the states with the highest number of confirmed cases. At the time, Odisha had the largest registered caseload on the national portal. The Union Health Ministry subsequently said Odisha was among the five states reporting the highest incidence of diagnosed cases.
SCB Receives Around 600 Patients A Month
According to Dr Sudha Sethi, head of Paediatrics department, SCB Medical College and Hospital receives around 600 patients with sickle cell disease for treatment every month. Nearly 900 patients are registered with the hospital, of whom about 600 visit the facility in a month for treatment and follow-up, she said.
A large number of patients are being identified in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Kalahandi districts. The disorder is particularly prevalent in several tribal communities.
Dr Sethi said, "Inadequate awareness about carrier status before marriage was among the factors contributing to children being born with the disease. When both parents carry an altered haemoglobin gene, their child faces a risk of inheriting sickle cell disease."
What Is Sickle Cell Disease?
Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder affecting haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. The condition causes some red blood cells to become rigid and sickle-shaped, disrupting blood flow and oxygen supply.
Symptoms generally begin to appear after the first few months of life, when the level of foetal haemoglobin starts declining.
Early symptoms in children may include swelling of the hands, feet or fingers, recurrent infections, poor growth, loss of appetite, frequent crying, abdominal swelling and anaemia. As children grow older, they may experience episodes of severe pain in the hands, legs, chest or other parts of the body.
These symptoms alone cannot confirm sickle cell disease. Parents should consult a doctor and get the child tested, warned Dr Sethi.
HPLC Test Helps Confirm Diagnosis
High-performance liquid chromatography, or HPLC, is one of the tests used to detect abnormal haemoglobin and distinguish sickle cell disease from sickle cell trait, thalassaemia and other haemoglobin disorders. Doctors may also advise testing the parents’ blood samples to understand the child’s inherited risk.
Children diagnosed with sickle cell disease require regular medical supervision. Depending on the diagnosis, age and weight, doctors may prescribe medicines to reduce painful episodes and complications. Treatment must be taken only under medical advice.
Hospitalisation may be required if a child develops pneumonia or another serious infection, a sudden fall in haemoglobin, breathing difficulty, chest pain or a vaso-occlusive crisis, an episode of severe pain caused by obstructed blood flow, informed Dr Sethi.
Advanced Centre At SCB Medical College
The Odisha government has established an advanced centre at SCB Medical College and Hospital to strengthen the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling while visiting the new facility said advanced technology and next-generation equipment are being used for faster and more accurate diagnosis.
“The centre will also be able to screen newborn babies for sickle cell disease. Early diagnosis will help provide counselling, treatment and regular follow-up from the beginning,” the minister said.
The facility is expected to function as a leading centre in eastern India for the diagnosis, management and study of inherited blood disorders. It will focus on advanced testing, patient care, research, professional training and the development of skilled human resources.
Its facilities will allow genetic diagnosis of sickle cell disease, thalassaemia, haemophilia and other inherited blood disorders. The technology may also support cancer genomics, helping doctors diagnose certain cancers and plan their management, the minister further added.
Prenatal Testing And Genetic Counselling
Dr Dinabandhu Sahu said prenatal diagnosis could help determine whether a foetus had inherited sickle cell disease when the parents were identified as carriers. Couples should seek genetic counselling before or during pregnancy to understand the test results and available medical and reproductive options, he said.
A sickle cell carrier does not ordinarily require curative medication merely for carrying the trait. Any decision following prenatal diagnosis must be made through qualified medical counselling and in accordance with the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and other applicable regulations.
Jagannath Mahali, the relative of a patient, said the disease was detected in his child at the age of three after repeated fever and diarrhoea forced the family to seek medical tests. The child is now receiving treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. "The advanced facility would benefit families who could not afford expensive diagnostic tests at private centres," he said.
Screening, diagnosis and treatment are being provided free of cost to eligible patients at the government hospital, according to the authorities.
The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission seeks to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public-health problem by 2047 through screening, counselling, early diagnosis and continued treatment.
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