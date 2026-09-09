ETV Bharat / health

Odisha Records India's Highest Sickle Cell Caseload; SCB MCH Screening Centre To Offer Advanced Testing

Cuttack: Odisha has recorded the highest number of diagnosed sickle cell disease cases among Indian states, highlighting the burden of the inherited blood disorder in the state’s tribal-dominated districts. Around 64 lakh people have been screened in Odisha, as per the figures cited by the Department of Paediatrics at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Of those screened, an estimated 1.6% were found to have sickle cell disease, while 9.4% carried the sickle cell trait.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder and cannot pass from one person to another. Increased screening and awareness are helping the health system identify cases that may previously have remained undiagnosed.

Official national data released in July 2025 also placed Odisha among the states with the highest number of confirmed cases. At the time, Odisha had the largest registered caseload on the national portal. The Union Health Ministry subsequently said Odisha was among the five states reporting the highest incidence of diagnosed cases.⁠

Mahaling interacting with doctors at SCB MCH (ETV Bharat)

SCB Receives Around 600 Patients A Month

According to Dr Sudha Sethi, head of Paediatrics department, SCB Medical College and Hospital receives around 600 patients with sickle cell disease for treatment every month. Nearly 900 patients are registered with the hospital, of whom about 600 visit the facility in a month for treatment and follow-up, she said.

Odisha's sickle cell burden (ETV Bharat)

A large number of patients are being identified in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Kalahandi districts. The disorder is particularly prevalent in several tribal communities.

Dr Sethi said, "Inadequate awareness about carrier status before marriage was among the factors contributing to children being born with the disease. When both parents carry an altered haemoglobin gene, their child faces a risk of inheriting sickle cell disease."

What Is Sickle Cell Disease?

Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder affecting haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. The condition causes some red blood cells to become rigid and sickle-shaped, disrupting blood flow and oxygen supply.

Symptoms generally begin to appear after the first few months of life, when the level of foetal haemoglobin starts declining.

SCB MCH staffers demonstrating screening facility to the minister (ETV Bharat)

Early symptoms in children may include swelling of the hands, feet or fingers, recurrent infections, poor growth, loss of appetite, frequent crying, abdominal swelling and anaemia. As children grow older, they may experience episodes of severe pain in the hands, legs, chest or other parts of the body.