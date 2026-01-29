ETV Bharat / health

Obesity, Rising Burden Of NCDs, Psychological Effects Of Digital Exposure Are Emerging Health Challenges: Economic Survey

New Delhi: Stating that health sector in India has witnessed a remarkable improvement through infrastructure expansion and targeted policies, the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the Parliament on Thursday highlighted that emerging challenges, such as obesity, the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and the psychological effects of digital exposure, require a stronger focus on preventive care and behavioural change strategies.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 in Parliament two days ahead of presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27.

The survey gave a special emphasis on India's health sector stating that over the years, the country has made significant improvements in increasing access to healthcare by providing better and more affordable facilities through public investment in health, including access to preventive and curative care, nutrition, and health insurance.

It said that infant and maternal mortality rates have reduced, immunisation coverage has expanded, and access to primary healthcare services has improved. "Initiatives like the National Health Mission, Ayushman Bharat, and various disease control programmes have contributed to these advancements," reads the Survey.

Reducing maternal mortality rate

India has made significant gains in healthcare over the last decade, improving life expectancy, reducing fertility rates, and decreasing maternal and child mortality rates through the implementation of effective strategies and policies.

"Since 1990, India has reduced its maternal mortality rate (MMR) by 86 per cent, far exceeding the global average of 48 per cent. Similarly, a 78 per cent decline in the under-five mortality rate (U5MR) was achieved, surpassing the global reduction of 61 per cent and a 70 per cent decline in the neonatal mortality rate (NMR) compared to 54 per cent globally during 1990-2023," the survey stated.

Reducing infant mortality rate

The infant mortality rate (IMR) marked a drop of more than 37 per cent over the past decade, declining from 40 deaths per thousand live births in 2013 to 25 in 2023. Several states, including Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, have halved their IMRs over the past decade, marking substantial gains in health outcomes.

Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, and Goa have an IMR in the single digits, comparable to that of developed nations. "This marks improvement in the state of neonatal and maternal care, as well as overall healthcare and socioeconomic conditions," according to the survey.

The survey highlighted that these improvements stem from concrete interventions, strengthened neonatal care protocols, expanded immunisation programmes, and the systematic establishment of neonatal intensive care units across government hospitals.

"Most infant deaths occur within the first month of life, making reductions during this period a significant achievement. While significant improvements have been made, moving forward, policy must focus on identifying region-specific barriers and targeted interventions to address disparities and continue reducing the national IMR," it said.

India's epidemiological transition

Stating that India is in a critical and complex stage of the epidemiological transition, the economic survey said, "While the classical model of transition describes a linear shift from infectious to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), India’s path is more nuanced and overlapping."

It said that over the past few decades, the country has experienced a substantial decline in mortality from infectious diseases and an increase in life expectancy at birth from 49.7 years in 1973 to 70.3 years in 2023.

"However, it still faces a double burden like persistent communicable diseases (CDs) (e.g., tuberculosis, vector-borne infections) coexist with rapidly rising NCDs like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancers. Recent data show that NCDs account for more than 57 per cent of all deaths in the country," the survey stated.

It said that this duality of rising burdens of CDs and NCDs is compounded by regional and socioeconomic disparities. "While Kerala exhibits health profiles similar to developed countries, dominated by degenerative diseases, certain other states still face issues of malnutrition and infectious disease outbreaks," the survey highlighted.

Cardiovascular diseases is the leading cause of death

According to the economic survey, cardiovascular diseases have been the leading cause of death for both men and women, with a higher proportion in males across all years since 2004-06.

"Other major causes include perinatal conditions, diabetes, and genitourinary diseases. Men are found to have higher all-cause and cardiovascular mortality rates compared to women. This pattern has been documented across countries in global and regional studies. However, women may have worse prognosis and higher case fatality rates after acute cardiovascular events, potentially due to delayed diagnosis or under-treatment," it stated.

Stating that consolidating gains in maternal and child health, while scaling up efforts for elderly and chronic disease care, will be critical to keep pace with its demographic realities, the survey added, "The dominance of cardiovascular diseases highlights the need for targeted prevention and management strategies, with special attention to gender-specific risk factors and healthcare access. The higher proportion of ill-defined causes in women suggest a need for improved diagnostic accuracy and healthcare utilisation among females."

Obesity a major challenge

The economic survey highlighted that obesity is rising at an alarming rate and is today a major public health challenge in India. "Driven by unhealthy diets, lifestyle changes, including sedentary lifestyles, increased consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), and environmental factors, it is affecting people across all age groups and increasing the risk of NCDs such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, impacting both urban and rural populations," it said.