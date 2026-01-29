Obesity, Rising Burden Of NCDs, Psychological Effects Of Digital Exposure Are Emerging Health Challenges: Economic Survey
New Delhi: Stating that health sector in India has witnessed a remarkable improvement through infrastructure expansion and targeted policies, the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the Parliament on Thursday highlighted that emerging challenges, such as obesity, the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and the psychological effects of digital exposure, require a stronger focus on preventive care and behavioural change strategies.
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 in Parliament two days ahead of presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27.
The survey gave a special emphasis on India's health sector stating that over the years, the country has made significant improvements in increasing access to healthcare by providing better and more affordable facilities through public investment in health, including access to preventive and curative care, nutrition, and health insurance.
It said that infant and maternal mortality rates have reduced, immunisation coverage has expanded, and access to primary healthcare services has improved. "Initiatives like the National Health Mission, Ayushman Bharat, and various disease control programmes have contributed to these advancements," reads the Survey.
Reducing maternal mortality rate
India has made significant gains in healthcare over the last decade, improving life expectancy, reducing fertility rates, and decreasing maternal and child mortality rates through the implementation of effective strategies and policies.
"Since 1990, India has reduced its maternal mortality rate (MMR) by 86 per cent, far exceeding the global average of 48 per cent. Similarly, a 78 per cent decline in the under-five mortality rate (U5MR) was achieved, surpassing the global reduction of 61 per cent and a 70 per cent decline in the neonatal mortality rate (NMR) compared to 54 per cent globally during 1990-2023," the survey stated.
Reducing infant mortality rate
The infant mortality rate (IMR) marked a drop of more than 37 per cent over the past decade, declining from 40 deaths per thousand live births in 2013 to 25 in 2023. Several states, including Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, have halved their IMRs over the past decade, marking substantial gains in health outcomes.
Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, and Goa have an IMR in the single digits, comparable to that of developed nations. "This marks improvement in the state of neonatal and maternal care, as well as overall healthcare and socioeconomic conditions," according to the survey.
The survey highlighted that these improvements stem from concrete interventions, strengthened neonatal care protocols, expanded immunisation programmes, and the systematic establishment of neonatal intensive care units across government hospitals.
"Most infant deaths occur within the first month of life, making reductions during this period a significant achievement. While significant improvements have been made, moving forward, policy must focus on identifying region-specific barriers and targeted interventions to address disparities and continue reducing the national IMR," it said.
India's epidemiological transition
Stating that India is in a critical and complex stage of the epidemiological transition, the economic survey said, "While the classical model of transition describes a linear shift from infectious to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), India’s path is more nuanced and overlapping."
It said that over the past few decades, the country has experienced a substantial decline in mortality from infectious diseases and an increase in life expectancy at birth from 49.7 years in 1973 to 70.3 years in 2023.
"However, it still faces a double burden like persistent communicable diseases (CDs) (e.g., tuberculosis, vector-borne infections) coexist with rapidly rising NCDs like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancers. Recent data show that NCDs account for more than 57 per cent of all deaths in the country," the survey stated.
It said that this duality of rising burdens of CDs and NCDs is compounded by regional and socioeconomic disparities. "While Kerala exhibits health profiles similar to developed countries, dominated by degenerative diseases, certain other states still face issues of malnutrition and infectious disease outbreaks," the survey highlighted.
Cardiovascular diseases is the leading cause of death
According to the economic survey, cardiovascular diseases have been the leading cause of death for both men and women, with a higher proportion in males across all years since 2004-06.
"Other major causes include perinatal conditions, diabetes, and genitourinary diseases. Men are found to have higher all-cause and cardiovascular mortality rates compared to women. This pattern has been documented across countries in global and regional studies. However, women may have worse prognosis and higher case fatality rates after acute cardiovascular events, potentially due to delayed diagnosis or under-treatment," it stated.
Stating that consolidating gains in maternal and child health, while scaling up efforts for elderly and chronic disease care, will be critical to keep pace with its demographic realities, the survey added, "The dominance of cardiovascular diseases highlights the need for targeted prevention and management strategies, with special attention to gender-specific risk factors and healthcare access. The higher proportion of ill-defined causes in women suggest a need for improved diagnostic accuracy and healthcare utilisation among females."
Obesity a major challenge
The economic survey highlighted that obesity is rising at an alarming rate and is today a major public health challenge in India. "Driven by unhealthy diets, lifestyle changes, including sedentary lifestyles, increased consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), and environmental factors, it is affecting people across all age groups and increasing the risk of NCDs such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, impacting both urban and rural populations," it said.
Tackling the obesity challenge
The 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS) reports that 24 per cent of Indian women and 23 per cent of Indian men are overweight or obese. Among women aged 15-49 years, 6.4 per cent are obese, and among men, 4.0 percent are obese. More troubling still, the prevalence of excess weight among children under five has risen from 2.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 3.4 per cent in 2019-21. According to estimates, over 3.3 crore children in India were obese in 2020, and it is projected to reach 8.3 crore children by 2035.
"India is one of the fastest-growing markets for UPF sales. It grew by more than 150 per cent from 2009 to 2023. Retail sales of UPFs in India surged from USD 0.9 billion in 2006 to nearly USD 38 billion in 2019, a 40 fold rise. It is during the same period that obesity has nearly doubled in both men and women. This mirrors the global rise of obesity, parallel to dietary shifts," it stated.
UPF consumption associated with adverse health outcomes
The survey has highlighted that UPFs are displacing long-established dietary patterns, worsening diet quality, and are associated with increased risk of multiple chronic diseases.
"A global team of researchers worked on the Lancet Series on UPFs and Human Health, consolidating the global evidence demonstrating that high UPF consumption is associated with several adverse health outcomes, such as obesity, chronic heart disease risk, respiratory issues, diabetes, mental health disorders, etc. The rising use of UPFs imposes a substantial economic cost through higher healthcare spending, lost productivity, and long-term fiscal strain," the survey stated.
Nutritional intake trends
According to the survey, the nutrition landscape is one of complexities characterised by the incidence of child malnutrition; key nutrient deficiencies in adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating mothers, and micronutrient and mineral deficiencies, especially the vulnerable and marginalised sections of society.
"The concerns of rising lifestyle diseases, rising burden of cancers, increasing antibiotic resistance, and falling general immunity levels are exacerbated as a consequence of nutritional deficiencies. It is evident that nutrition plays a crucial role in addressing many of these concerns," the survey stated.
Long-term use of poorly manufactured products may lead to adverse reactions
"Today, the market offers a growing range of products sold as energy drinks, health drinks, nutrient drinks, stress-relief formulations, and weight-loss beverages, many of which make quasi-medical claims without being considered medicines," the survey highlighted. .
Emphasising that these products are known as 'health supplements' or 'nutraceuticals', the survey stated, "The regulations for nutraceuticals are continually evolving, with supplements often occupying a grey area between food and medicine. Since these products can be purchased without a doctor’s prescription, concerns exist that long-term, unregulated use, particularly of poorly manufactured products, may lead to adverse reactions. Consumers must be clearly informed and educated that such products are not equivalent to clinically validated therapies, enabling them to make an informed choice."
Digital addiction: Cognitive and psychological impacts
The survey highlighted that digital addiction negatively affects academic performance and workplace productivity due to distractions, 'sleep debt', and reduced focus.
"It also erodes social capital through weaker peer networks, lower community participation, and diminished offline skills. Beyond direct economic costs from online purchases, gaming, and cyber fraud, it can reduce employability, productivity, and lifetime earnings. Compulsive digital use is linked to anxiety, stress, depression, and sleep disturbances, especially among students facing academic pressure and exposure to cyberbullying and high stimulus platforms," the survey highlighted.
Mental health consequences of digital addiction
"Research on digital addiction highlights distinct risks and mental health consequences among youth. Social media addiction is strongly associated with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and cyberbullying stress, with multiple Indian and global studies confirming its high prevalence among those aged 15-24," the survey highlighted.
It said that compulsive scrolling and social comparison are particularly linked to anxiety and depressive symptoms.
"Gaming disorder shows evidence of causing sleep disruption, aggression, social withdrawal, and depression, with adolescent populations especially vulnerable. Online gambling and real money gaming present evidence of harm, including financial stress, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. Finally, streaming and short video compulsion carry evidence linking binge-watching and endless video loops to poor sleep hygiene, reduced concentration, and heightened stress. Together, these findings underscore the multifaceted nature of digital addiction and its significant impact on mental health," it said.
Challenge in addressing digital addiction
A major challenge in addressing digital addiction in India is the lack of comprehensive national data on its prevalence and mental health effects, the survey said.
"This hinders targeted intervention, resource allocation, and integration of digital wellness into national mental health strategies. The upcoming Second National Mental Health Survey (NMHS), led by NIMHANS and commissioned by MoHFW, is expected to generate empirical and actionable insights into the prevalence of mental health issues in the Indian context," it said.
