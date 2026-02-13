Obesity Must Be Recognized As A Disease In India, Opine Experts
Obesity rates are predicted to rise and by 2050 an estimated 17.4% women and 12.1% men are estimated to be living with obesity in India.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Days after Economic Survey 2025-26 highlighted that obesity is rising at an alarming rate and has emerged as a major public health challenge for India, a latest report compiled by renowned experts from country’s health domain has revealed that the future burden is particularly concerning, with prevalence in children and adolescents (aged 5–19 years) increasing from 0.1 per cent to 3.1 per cent in girls and from 0.2 per cent to 3.7 per cent in boys between 1990 and 2022.
The report published in the International Journal of Clinical Obesity recently, further said that obesity is prevalent amongst 12.5 million children and adolescents with India having the third largest total number of adults living with obesity in the world.
“The rise in obesity rates in India in the past 3–4 decades is alarming and obesity management needs transformation. A significant barrier is that obesity is often viewed in India as a lifestyle condition rather than a chronic disease, despite broad international recognition of this status,” the report highlighted.
The report was compiled by experts from AIIMS, Delhi; Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu; Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram; and Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre, Trivandrum, Kerala.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Sanjay Kalra, vice president of South Asian Obesity Forum said, “If we wish to win a war or a battle, the first thing is to identify the enemy. To understand who the enemy is and how they behave and what the potential implications are, we need to know them. The same is for any disease. If we are able to acknowledge that obesity is a disease then that will be the first step towards containing it and managing it.”
“We need to work on both prevention and management for obesity. We won’t be able to do that until we identify what we are trying to prevent and what to manage. In obesity, first of all we need to manage it, and prevent it. Secondly, we need to do that in order to prevent the possible complications,” said Dr Kalra who is also the Treasurer of International Society of Endocrinology and the author of the report.
Findings of Economic Survey
The economic survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaram recently highlighted that obesity is rising at an alarming rate and is today a major public health challenge in India. Driven by unhealthy diets, lifestyle changes, including sedentary lifestyles, increased consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), and environmental factors, obesity is affecting people across all age groups and increasing the risk of NCDs such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, impacting both urban and rural populations, the survey stated.
Prevalence of Obesity in India
Obesity-related comorbidities have been demonstrated at lower BMI in India compared to Western countries and as such established consensus has been to define obesity in India as BMI ≥ 25 kg/m2 (with overweight categorised as BMI 23–24.9 kg/m2). Using the definition, the Indian Council of Medical Research–India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study estimated that in 2021 there were 254 million individuals with generalised obesity (BMI ≥ 25 kg/m2) and 351 million with abdominal obesity, defined as waist circumference (WC) ≥ 90 cm in males and ≥ 80 cm in females
The findings said that even using the global threshold of ≥ 30 kg/m2, India had the third largest total number of adults living with obesity worldwide in 2022 and the rise in obesity rates is cause for concern, increasing from 1.2 per cent to 9.8 per cent in women and from 0.5 per cent to 5.4 per cent in men between 1990 and 2022.
“Obesity rates are predicted to rise substantially and by 2050 an estimated 17.4 per cent of women and 12.1 per cent of men are estimated to be living with obesity in India,” the findings stated.
According to Dr V Mohan, one of the contributors in the findings said that it highlights the scale of the problem and outlines why comprehensive policy reforms are essential to achieve the highest possible level of health and well-being for all Indians.
Morbidity and Mortality Associated with Obesity in India
In 2019, there were 5,79, 074 adult deaths in India from NCDs attributed to overweight or obesity, including diabetes, CVD, stroke and cancer. The related person-years lost (disability-adjusted life-years) was 2,10,05,319 the same year.
“Obesity is ranked in the top 5 risk factors for premature death due to T2D and to cancer (and in the top 15 for ischaemic heart disease and strokes). In terms of cancer specifically, obesity is a risk factor for colorectal, endometrial, gallbladder, liver, oesophageal, pancreatic and post-menopausal breast cancer. There are also specific risks associated with obesity in certain populations including pregnant women with obesity, for example, are at risk of conditions such as gestational diabetes and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and their foetus is at risk of stillbirth or infant death, or congenital abnormalities,” the findings stated.
The Economic Burden of Obesity in India
According to the findings, the cost of overweight and obesity in India was estimated at Rs 2.5 trillion in 2019, including Rs 199 billion of direct medical and non-medical costs and Rs 2.3 trillion of indirect costs (relating to absenteeism, presenteeism and premature mortality), representing 1.02 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).
“By 2060, costs are predicted to rise to Rs 72 trillion (Rs 3.7 trillion direct and Rs 68 trillion indirect, the latter largely premature mortality), representing a 29-fold increase and 2.47 percent of India’s GDP,” it said.
The Challenge of Obesity in India
The findings pointed out that In India, obesity is often viewed as a lifestyle condition rather than a disease by the general public, policymakers and key healthcare stakeholders, with no need for healthcare professional (HCP) intervention, despite broad international recognition of its disease status.
“Obesity and weight loss are often seen by people living with obesity in India as a personal failing for which they are wholly responsible for addressing—it is associated with social discrimination and humiliation, acting as a barrier to seeking assistance from HCPs and is complicated by socio-economic factors relating to long-standing poverty in the country,” the findings said.
Furthermore, in some South Asian communities, excess weight can be perceived as a sign of prosperity rather than a medical concern, it said.
“Additionally, many HCPs do not consider obesity as a disease, which impedes care, including the initiation of appropriate treatment. While it is true that unhealthy diet and physical inactivity contribute to the obesity epidemic, the etiological factors involved are more diverse than simple lifestyle-related factors like overeating or lack of exercise,” the findings revealed.
Addressing the Burden of Obesity in India
Given the growing social, economic and health burdens associated with obesity, according to the findings, it is essential to ensure that people living with it receive appropriate management.
“To address the obesity epidemic in India, transformative and comprehensive policy changes, along with greater awareness, are needed from the government and the general population. This must begin with recognising obesity as a disease in India and incorporating it into the Government of India’s NP-NCD. Standardised guidelines will be key to driving change in obesity, especially given the multiple stakeholders involved. Prevention and management should be data-driven and evidence-based; there is a need for more alignment from the research community regarding data collection on the societal costs of obesity,” the findings highlighted.
The WHO, along with the USA, Canada, Japan and most European countries, recognises that obesity is a disease and has developed or is developing frameworks to address the burden of obesity. “India needs to follow their example and recognising obesity as a chronic, complex disease is the first step for it to be incorporated into India’s NP-NCD plans,” the report highlighted.
According to the report, education and public awareness as well as healthcare reform are the two more vital factors that need to be looked into.
“To move forward and take control of the scale of the obesity issue in India, education and public health campaigns will be key to ensuring that everyone understands the burden and complexity of obesity,” the report stated.
The experts believe that transformative policy change is needed in India to ensure that obesity is adequately managed, to improve overall population health and to reduce economic burden and healthcare use.
“Standardised treatment guidelines and algorithms will ensure that individuals with obesity receive the most up-to-date and consistent support. Ultimately, the burden of obesity can only be addressed through collaboration across the gamut of healthcare and policy stakeholders, with significant resource commitments at every level. It is achievable and the time to act is now,” it said.
According to Dr Kalra, recognition of obesity as a disease will have an impact at the policy making and planner level.
“Our politicians, policy makers and planners will be able to make strategies to manage this disease. Physicians will be able to offer services to prevent and manage obesity. If obesity is accepted as a disease in India, then obesity clinics will come up in the department of medicine, in the department of endocrinology and perhaps in the department of surgery. It’s not only physicians, we need paramedical personnel to fight obesity. And in subjects such as nutrition, physiotherapy, psychology we will have people who specialize in obesity care,” said Dr Kalra who is the lead contributor of the report.
The public needs to know what we are fighting and why we are fighting. If we diagnose obesity as a disease and if we can share the exact diagnostic criteria then people will know what good health is, said Dr Kalra.
