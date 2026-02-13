ETV Bharat / health

Obesity Must Be Recognized As A Disease In India, Opine Experts

New Delhi: Days after Economic Survey 2025-26 highlighted that obesity is rising at an alarming rate and has emerged as a major public health challenge for India, a latest report compiled by renowned experts from country’s health domain has revealed that the future burden is particularly concerning, with prevalence in children and adolescents (aged 5–19 years) increasing from 0.1 per cent to 3.1 per cent in girls and from 0.2 per cent to 3.7 per cent in boys between 1990 and 2022.

The report published in the International Journal of Clinical Obesity recently, further said that obesity is prevalent amongst 12.5 million children and adolescents with India having the third largest total number of adults living with obesity in the world.

“The rise in obesity rates in India in the past 3–4 decades is alarming and obesity management needs transformation. A significant barrier is that obesity is often viewed in India as a lifestyle condition rather than a chronic disease, despite broad international recognition of this status,” the report highlighted.

The report was compiled by experts from AIIMS, Delhi; Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu; Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram; and Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre, Trivandrum, Kerala.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Sanjay Kalra, vice president of South Asian Obesity Forum said, “If we wish to win a war or a battle, the first thing is to identify the enemy. To understand who the enemy is and how they behave and what the potential implications are, we need to know them. The same is for any disease. If we are able to acknowledge that obesity is a disease then that will be the first step towards containing it and managing it.”

“We need to work on both prevention and management for obesity. We won’t be able to do that until we identify what we are trying to prevent and what to manage. In obesity, first of all we need to manage it, and prevent it. Secondly, we need to do that in order to prevent the possible complications,” said Dr Kalra who is also the Treasurer of International Society of Endocrinology and the author of the report.

Findings of Economic Survey

The economic survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaram recently highlighted that obesity is rising at an alarming rate and is today a major public health challenge in India. Driven by unhealthy diets, lifestyle changes, including sedentary lifestyles, increased consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), and environmental factors, obesity is affecting people across all age groups and increasing the risk of NCDs such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, impacting both urban and rural populations, the survey stated.

Prevalence of Obesity in India

Obesity-related comorbidities have been demonstrated at lower BMI in India compared to Western countries and as such established consensus has been to define obesity in India as BMI ≥ 25 kg/m2 (with overweight categorised as BMI 23–24.9 kg/m2). Using the definition, the Indian Council of Medical Research–India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study estimated that in 2021 there were 254 million individuals with generalised obesity (BMI ≥ 25 kg/m2) and 351 million with abdominal obesity, defined as waist circumference (WC) ≥ 90 cm in males and ≥ 80 cm in females

The findings said that even using the global threshold of ≥ 30 kg/m2, India had the third largest total number of adults living with obesity worldwide in 2022 and the rise in obesity rates is cause for concern, increasing from 1.2 per cent to 9.8 per cent in women and from 0.5 per cent to 5.4 per cent in men between 1990 and 2022.

“Obesity rates are predicted to rise substantially and by 2050 an estimated 17.4 per cent of women and 12.1 per cent of men are estimated to be living with obesity in India,” the findings stated.

According to Dr V Mohan, one of the contributors in the findings said that it highlights the scale of the problem and outlines why comprehensive policy reforms are essential to achieve the highest possible level of health and well-being for all Indians.

Morbidity and Mortality Associated with Obesity in India

In 2019, there were 5,79, 074 adult deaths in India from NCDs attributed to overweight or obesity, including diabetes, CVD, stroke and cancer. The related person-years lost (disability-adjusted life-years) was 2,10,05,319 the same year.

“Obesity is ranked in the top 5 risk factors for premature death due to T2D and to cancer (and in the top 15 for ischaemic heart disease and strokes). In terms of cancer specifically, obesity is a risk factor for colorectal, endometrial, gallbladder, liver, oesophageal, pancreatic and post-menopausal breast cancer. There are also specific risks associated with obesity in certain populations including pregnant women with obesity, for example, are at risk of conditions such as gestational diabetes and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and their foetus is at risk of stillbirth or infant death, or congenital abnormalities,” the findings stated.

The Economic Burden of Obesity in India

According to the findings, the cost of overweight and obesity in India was estimated at Rs 2.5 trillion in 2019, including Rs 199 billion of direct medical and non-medical costs and Rs 2.3 trillion of indirect costs (relating to absenteeism, presenteeism and premature mortality), representing 1.02 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).