Obesity And Cholesterol Have An Inseparable Connection: Here's How To Break This Link!
Key tips from experts on the "Fit Hoga Bharat" platform. You can lose weight naturally!
Published : February 10, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Young people are increasingly becoming prone to obesity. Surveys indicate that within the next five years, two out of every three people may be affected by obesity. In this context, cooking oil plays a major role in our daily diet. Experts are offering guidance on what type of oil to use and how much oil should be included in our food. “Fit Hoga Bharat” serves as an ideal platform for sharing valuable advice and practical suggestions.
Lifestyles are changing rapidly. Since mobile phones have become an inseparable part of our lives, we have even stopped looking at wall clocks to check the time. Physical activity has declined significantly... not only structured exercise, but even basic walking has reduced. As a result, obesity is becoming increasingly widespread.
Many people assume that being overweight and being obese are the same. However, in reality, the two are different, with clear distinctions between them. Statistics reveal that people across all age groups are increasingly affected by obesity. Since 1975, the number of people living with obesity has nearly tripled. Even more alarming is the fact that obesity among children and adolescents has increased almost fivefold, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.
What Is Obesity?
Experts define obesity as the excessive accumulation of body fat to a level that negatively affects health. It is a disease that significantly increases the risk of conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and certain cancers. Obesity is considered a chronic condition, and experts warn that even if weight is reduced, the condition can recur if appropriate precautions are not maintained.
Causes Of Obesity
Obesity is influenced by multiple factors, including unhealthy dietary habits, hormonal imbalances, reduced physical activity, mental stress, inadequate sleep, socio-economic conditions, and environmental factors. Genetic and hereditary predisposition also play an important role. Excessive consumption of carbohydrates, sweets, fats, and junk food further contributes to weight gain and obesity.
Who Is Considered Obese? How Is It Measured?
Obesity is commonly assessed using the Body Mass Index (BMI), which is calculated using a person’s height and weight. Height is first converted into meters, then squared. Body weight (in kilograms) is divided by the squared height to determine the BMI. For example, if a person who is 5 feet tall weighs 60 kg, their BMI would be approximately 25.53. A height of 5 feet equals 1.53 meters. Squaring 1.53 gives 2.35 square meters. Dividing 60 by 2.35 results in a BMI of 25.53. In general, a BMI of 18.5–24.9 is considered healthy. A BMI of 25 or above is classified as overweight, while 30 or above indicates obesity.
Can Obesity Be Reduced?
Obesity is a chronic condition and cannot be completely cured, but it can be effectively managed. Even after weight reduction, consistent care is essential to prevent recurrence. Lifestyle modification should be the top priority. Experts emphasize the importance of avoiding overeating and engaging in regular physical activity to burn excess calories.
Surgery and Medical Support
In certain cases, bariatric surgery may be recommended for individuals with severe obesity. Gastroenterologist and therapeutic endoscopist Dr. Rakesh Kalapala explains that weight reduction is possible through sustained lifestyle changes, and that certain medications, including pills and injections, may aid weight loss by suppressing appetite under medical supervision.
