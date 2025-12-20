ETV Bharat / health

Obesity Cannot Be Treated with Shortcuts; Curb Misinformation, Use Weight-Reducing Drugs Judiciously: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh and a noted Diabetologist and Professor of Medicine said that weight-reducing or anti-obesity drugs, currently available, ought to be used very judiciously. He said that obesity is a complex, chronic and relapsing disorder, and not merely a cosmetic or lifestyle concern, calling for a whole-of-society approach to effectively combat what has emerged as one of India’s most pressing public health challenges.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 2-day "Asia Oceania Conference on Obesity" (AOCO), attended by some of the leading experts in the field including Dr Kyoung Kon Kim, Dr Volkan Yumuk, Dr Mahendra Narwaria, Dr B.M. Makkar, Dr Banshi Saboo and others, the Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the very fact that doctors, researchers, policymakers, and other stakeholders were coming together under one roof reflected the growing seriousness of the obesity epidemic in India. Drawing an analogy, he remarked that just as economics is too serious a subject to be left to an economist alone, obesity is too serious a subject to be left to a physician or epidemiologist alone, as it has deep social, cultural, and environmental roots.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted that India is witnessing a worrying rise in Non-Communicable Diseases, which are linked to obesity in one way or another, and which account for nearly 63 per cent of overall mortality. He pointed out that conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and certain cancers are linked to obesity, including central or visceral obesity, which is particularly prevalent among Indians and poses independent health risks even beyond overall body weight.

Dr Jitendra Singh praised Prime Minister Modi for repeatedly speaking about obesity and lifestyle-related diseases from national platforms. He highlighted that the Prime Minister’s emphasis on small, sustainable changes in food habits and daily routines reflects a clear recognition of obesity as a national priority, closely aligned with initiatives such as FIT India, Khelo India and the broader vision of preventive healthcare.