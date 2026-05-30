ETV Bharat / health

Obese Women Are Not Only At Higher Risk Of Breast Cancer, But Also Host The Conditions For The Cancer To Become Invasive

Obesity may change how early-stage breast cancer becomes invasive, according to a study by University of Oklahoma researchers published in The American Journal of Pathology.

Obesity is a known risk factor for invasive breast cancer, but researchers have not fully understood how it helps early, noninvasive breast lesions become invasive cancer. These findings could help improve physicians’ ability to predict and treat the disease.

In the study, breast cancers in women without obesity showed the typical signs of becoming invasive, including rapid cell division and increased ability to invade nearby tissue. But in women with obesity, researchers found a different set of biological changes that appeared to help the cancer become invasive. The cancer environment became more inflamed, with the arrival of immune cells that advanced the growth of the tumour. The tumour cells also appeared better able to survive under stress, and there were changes in cellular metabolism – how the cells use nutrients for energy.

“This could be why women with obesity are at higher risk for invasive breast cancer,” said Bethany Hannafon, Ph.D., co-lead author of the study and an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the OU College of Medicine. “The changes that the cancer cells are undergoing are allowing them to survive and thrive.”

Researchers also identified differences in the “neighbourhood” of cells and tissues surrounding the cancer. Epithelial cells, where the tumour originally develops, co-opt other cells around them to create an environment even more conducive to cancer growth.