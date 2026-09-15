Obesity Among Women Rises To 22.2% In Madhya Pradesh: NFHS-6
The report also shows an increase of nearly 4% in the number of women affected by diabetes and high blood pressure.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Bhopal: Obesity is becoming a health concern in Madhya Pradesh, with both men and women witnessing a rise in excess weight. However, the increase has been more pronounced among women, with 22.2% of women aged 15-49 years classified as obese, according to the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6).
The report also shows an increase of nearly 4% in the number of women affected by diabetes and high blood pressure. The figure has increased from 16.6% recorded in the previous NFHS survey.
An analysis of the district-wise data shows that Indore has recorded the highest prevalence of obesity among women in the state. The number of obese women in the district has increased by 18%.
Indore has also recorded an increase of nearly 10% in the proportion of women with high blood sugar levels. Bhopal ranks second in terms of obesity among women, while Jabalpur has also reported a relatively high proportion of overweight women. Gwalior and Ujjain have similarly recorded levels of overweight women above the state average.
The report assesses obesity based on Body Mass Index (BMI). The proportion of women with a BMI above 25 kg/m² has increased by around 6% compared with NFHS-5, indicating a rise in overweight and obesity among women in the state.
Obesity has also increased among men, although the rise is comparatively lower at around 2%. Along with obesity, blood sugar levels have also increased among both men and women. The proportion of women with blood sugar levels above 140 has risen by around 5%. These women are reportedly taking medication to control their blood sugar levels. Among men, the proportion with blood sugar levels above 140 has increased by around 6%.
Senior dietitian Dr Amita Singh said the rising obesity figures among women were concerning, as obesity can increase the risk of several health problems. She attributed the trend to changing food habits and lifestyles, particularly in urban areas. According to her, women are consuming food outside the home, which can contain high amounts of carbohydrates, sugar, and fat.
Traditional breakfast choices such as parathas are increasingly being replaced by biscuits and toast, which may also contribute to unhealthy dietary patterns. Dr Singh said the availability of machines and other conveniences has also reduced physical activity and daily physical labour. This combination of changing eating habits and reduced physical activity, she said, could be contributing to the rise in obesity and related conditions such as high blood sugar.
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