ETV Bharat / health

Obesity Among Women Rises To 22.2% In Madhya Pradesh: NFHS-6

Bhopal: Obesity is becoming a health concern in Madhya Pradesh, with both men and women witnessing a rise in excess weight. However, the increase has been more pronounced among women, with 22.2% of women aged 15-49 years classified as obese, according to the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6).

The report also shows an increase of nearly 4% in the number of women affected by diabetes and high blood pressure. The figure has increased from 16.6% recorded in the previous NFHS survey.

An analysis of the district-wise data shows that Indore has recorded the highest prevalence of obesity among women in the state. The number of obese women in the district has increased by 18%.

Indore has also recorded an increase of nearly 10% in the proportion of women with high blood sugar levels. Bhopal ranks second in terms of obesity among women, while Jabalpur has also reported a relatively high proportion of overweight women. Gwalior and Ujjain have similarly recorded levels of overweight women above the state average.