ETV Bharat / health

Nutrition After 40: What Women Need More Of As The Body Changes

Perimenopause and menopause bring certain changes in a woman's body and mind that call for quality nutrition ( Getty Images )

Says Kavita Nathan, Consultant Nutritionist, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, Mumbai, “Women over 40 should avoid restrictive diets and focus on nutrient-rich foods, sufficient protein, regular meals and proper hydration. The objective is not only to manage weight, but also to maintain muscle, protect bones, support heart health and keep energy levels steady.”

Turning 40 does not mean that women need a diet that is totally different. However, the nutritional needs of the body can change gradually. Perimenopause and menopause are phases in a woman's life when hormones change, and these changes can affect muscle and bone strength, metabolism and body composition. Women may also experience changes in their sleep, energy and appetite.

Foods Women Over 40 Need More Of

After 40, your meals should be based on protein, vegetables and whole grains (Getty Images)

Protein: Muscle mass naturally decreases as we get older, so sufficient protein intake is key. Add dals, beans, dairy, eggs, fish, chicken, tofu, paneer, nuts and seeds as per dietary preference. Calcium and Vitamin D: These are important for keeping bones strong, especially when estrogen levels drop around menopause. Add milk, curd, paneer, ragi, sesame seeds and leafy greens. Low vitamin D levels may also require you to take supplements. Iron: Women with regular or heavy periods may need enough iron to keep from becoming deficient. Good sources are lentils, beans, leafy vegetables, eggs, meat and iron-fortified foods. When eating plant-based iron foods, consume foods high in vitamin C with them to improve absorption. Fibre: Fibre aids digestion, helps keep cholesterol levels healthy and can make you feel fuller after meals. Include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, dals, beans, nuts and seeds in your daily diet. Healthy fats: Foods with unsaturated fats, such as nuts, seeds, avocado and vegetable oils, can be part of a heart-healthy diet.

According to nutritionist Kavita Nathan, your meals should be based on protein, vegetables and whole grains. Eat more whole foods, cut back on highly processed snacks and sugary drinks, and drink plenty of fluids. Regular strength training is also key to keeping muscles and bones healthy. Women should steer clear of unnecessary supplements and extreme diets. Everyone’s nutritional needs are different. Nathan adds that women with heavy periods, dietary restrictions or medical conditions should consult their doctor or registered dietician about their individual needs.

After 40, the focus should be on quality rather than just eating less. A well-rounded diet high in protein and fibre, regular physical activity, and enough sleep can all help women to maintain strength, energy and overall health as the body changes.