NPPA Tightens Vigil On 137 Non-Scheduled Anti-Cancer Drugs, Seeks Compliance Report From States By November 16
Revised prices under 30 per cent trade margin rationalisation became effective since November 9, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant move to ensure that the benefits of reduced prices of anti-cancer medicines reach patients, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has directed State Drug Controllers (SDCs) to strictly monitor the implementation of its Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) order covering 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) by November 16.
In an office memorandum issued here, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the pharmaceutical pricing regulator asked manufacturers, retailers, dealers, stockists, hospitals and medical institutions to strictly comply with the revised maximum retail prices (MRPs), which came into effect on November 9.
It warned that violations would invite proceedings for overcharging under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.
Rationalise Prices By Capping Margin At 30%
It is worth mentioning that the latest directive follows the government's decision to rationalise trade margins of identified non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines by capping the trade margin at 30 per cent of the MRP. It aims to curb excessive mark-ups and reducing the financial burden on cancer patients.
The SDCs have been asked to ensure strict compliance by all stakeholders and assist the NPPA in monitoring the implementation of the revised prices. The NPPA has also directed retailers, dealers, hospitals and medical institutions to prominently display the revised and supplementary price lists at their respective business premises and websites, wherever applicable.
Hospitals and medical institutions have specifically been asked to monitor the MRPs of anti-cancer drug formulations and ensure that patients are not charged beyond the notified prices.
"Complaints relating to overcharging, shortages or non-availability of the medicines can be reported through the Pharma Sahi Daam app or portal, the NPPA helpline (1800-111-255) or email at monitoring-nppa@gov.in," the authority stated.
ETV Bharat had earlier reported on the authority's deliberations and the estimated financial benefits of the proposed intervention.
To Bring Down MRP By 20-70%
The exercise is expected to bring down the MRPs of covered medicines broadly by 20-70 per cent, depending on their existing trade structures and mark-ups, and generate annual savings of approximately Rs 2,500 crore for cancer patients. The decision assumes significance amid growing concerns over the exorbitant cost of cancer treatment in India.
The Supreme Court has also expressed serious concern over the high prices of cancer medicines, describing exorbitant rates as "broad daylight dacoity". A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has separately examined measures to make cancer treatment more affordable.
The NPPA had found that excessive trade margins in non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines were a significant contributor to the high prices paid by patients.
High Prices Paid By Patients
According to the analysis reported to the authority, India's anti-cancer drug market comprises approximately 225 drugs and 500 formulations, with an annual turnover of around Rs 12,500 crore. Scheduled cancer medicines account for approximately Rs 2,250 crore of this market, while the bulk comprises non-scheduled medicines.
An analysis of Pharmarack data revealed that non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines carried an average trade mark-up of around 170 per cent, with mark-ups reaching as high as 700 per cent in certain cases.
The authority also noted substantial variations in transaction prices across retail pharmacies, hospitals and e-pharmacy platforms, including considerable differences in discounts offered against the MRP.
While scheduled formulations are already regulated through a ceiling-price mechanism, non-scheduled medicines are monitored under the DPCO provisions to ensure that their annual price increases do not exceed 10 per cent.
The NPPA drew upon the precedent of its 2019 Trade Margin Rationalisation exercise, when the government regulated trade margins for 42 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs by invoking Paragraph 19 of the DPCO, 2013.
That intervention resulted in substantial MRP reductions, including cuts of up to 91 per cent for 526 brands, and reportedly generated annual savings of approximately Rs 984 crore.
Significantly, the November 16 deadline for State Drug Controllers to submit their compliance reports is expected to be a crucial step in determining whether the intended benefits of the intervention are reaching cancer patients at the ground level.
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