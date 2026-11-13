ETV Bharat / health

NPPA Tightens Vigil On 137 Non-Scheduled Anti-Cancer Drugs, Seeks Compliance Report From States By November 16

New Delhi: In a significant move to ensure that the benefits of reduced prices of anti-cancer medicines reach patients, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has directed State Drug Controllers (SDCs) to strictly monitor the implementation of its Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) order covering 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) by November 16.

In an office memorandum issued here, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the pharmaceutical pricing regulator asked manufacturers, retailers, dealers, stockists, hospitals and medical institutions to strictly comply with the revised maximum retail prices (MRPs), which came into effect on November 9.

It warned that violations would invite proceedings for overcharging under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

Rationalise Prices By Capping Margin At 30%

It is worth mentioning that the latest directive follows the government's decision to rationalise trade margins of identified non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines by capping the trade margin at 30 per cent of the MRP. It aims to curb excessive mark-ups and reducing the financial burden on cancer patients.

The SDCs have been asked to ensure strict compliance by all stakeholders and assist the NPPA in monitoring the implementation of the revised prices. The NPPA has also directed retailers, dealers, hospitals and medical institutions to prominently display the revised and supplementary price lists at their respective business premises and websites, wherever applicable.

Hospitals and medical institutions have specifically been asked to monitor the MRPs of anti-cancer drug formulations and ensure that patients are not charged beyond the notified prices.

"Complaints relating to overcharging, shortages or non-availability of the medicines can be reported through the Pharma Sahi Daam app or portal, the NPPA helpline (1800-111-255) or email at monitoring-nppa@gov.in," the authority stated.

ETV Bharat had earlier reported on the authority's deliberations and the estimated financial benefits of the proposed intervention.

To Bring Down MRP By 20-70%

The exercise is expected to bring down the MRPs of covered medicines broadly by 20-70 per cent, depending on their existing trade structures and mark-ups, and generate annual savings of approximately Rs 2,500 crore for cancer patients. The decision assumes significance amid growing concerns over the exorbitant cost of cancer treatment in India.