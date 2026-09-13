ETV Bharat / health

Not Waste But Wonder Food: Sambalpur University Research Brings To Fore Health Benefits Of Jamun Seeds

Sambalpur: The seeds of jamun (black plum or Indian blackberry) is usually thrown away after the fruit is eaten.

However, hidden in the seeds are endless nutrients and bioactive medicinal properties. They are rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, and Vitamin C, reveals a research conducted by the PG Department of Food Technology and Nutrition at Sambalpur University.

The interesting finding emerged from the study conducted by a student Alisha Dhir. What's even more interesting that healthy noodles and protein powder can be made using the seeds. The university's students have made various food items by mixing ingredients like ragi (finger millet) with jamun seeds. They have also made noodles rich in nutrients and medicinal properties, while research is underway to produce protein powder from the seeds.

Alisha said jamun seeds are packed with nutrients and are a boon for health. "A nutritional analysis clearly shows that jamun seed powder contains a high amount of dietary fiber and antioxidants. As its fat content is extremely low, it can be used as a functional food", she said.

Alisha said every 100 grams of jamun seed powder contains dietary fiber, 58.09 per cent starch, 20.04 gram protein, 2.98 gram fat and 24.93 mg Vitamin C.

The seeds also contain 92.05 per cent phenolics and 176.84 mg GAE/g flavonoids. Alisha Dhir said jamun seed powder, with its high fiber and low fat content, can be helpful in controlling blood sugar levels in the body and boosting immunity.

Noodles made of Jamun seeds (ETV Bharat)

"Jamun seeds contain various bioactive components. In the study, the total phenolic content was found to be 768.84 mg and the flavonoid content was 310.88 mg."

The physical properties of jamun seed powder were also tested during the study and it revealed that its acidity value is 4.6, bulk density is 0.838 g/ml, water absorption capacity is 108 per cent, and swelling capacity is 5.10 g/g. Due to these properties, there is a potential to use jamun seed powder as an ingredient in various food items.

Since jamun is a highly perishable fruit, a large number of seeds are generated during its processing. Alisha said instead of discarding the seeds as waste, collecting and processing them into valuable food ingredients could open up new possibilities in the food industry.

According to the research findings, jamun seeds should not be seen merely as fruit waste, but as a nutrient-rich and bioactive raw material. Utilizing them properly can reduce food processing waste, develop value-added food products, and promote sustainable food processing.