Not Waste But Wonder Food: Sambalpur University Research Brings To Fore Health Benefits Of Jamun Seeds
The seeds are rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, and Vitamin C and can help in controlling disease like diabetes, reports Badshah Jusman Kumar Rana.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Sambalpur: The seeds of jamun (black plum or Indian blackberry) is usually thrown away after the fruit is eaten.
However, hidden in the seeds are endless nutrients and bioactive medicinal properties. They are rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, and Vitamin C, reveals a research conducted by the PG Department of Food Technology and Nutrition at Sambalpur University.
The interesting finding emerged from the study conducted by a student Alisha Dhir. What's even more interesting that healthy noodles and protein powder can be made using the seeds. The university's students have made various food items by mixing ingredients like ragi (finger millet) with jamun seeds. They have also made noodles rich in nutrients and medicinal properties, while research is underway to produce protein powder from the seeds.
Alisha said jamun seeds are packed with nutrients and are a boon for health. "A nutritional analysis clearly shows that jamun seed powder contains a high amount of dietary fiber and antioxidants. As its fat content is extremely low, it can be used as a functional food", she said.
Alisha said every 100 grams of jamun seed powder contains dietary fiber, 58.09 per cent starch, 20.04 gram protein, 2.98 gram fat and 24.93 mg Vitamin C.
The seeds also contain 92.05 per cent phenolics and 176.84 mg GAE/g flavonoids. Alisha Dhir said jamun seed powder, with its high fiber and low fat content, can be helpful in controlling blood sugar levels in the body and boosting immunity.
"Jamun seeds contain various bioactive components. In the study, the total phenolic content was found to be 768.84 mg and the flavonoid content was 310.88 mg."
The physical properties of jamun seed powder were also tested during the study and it revealed that its acidity value is 4.6, bulk density is 0.838 g/ml, water absorption capacity is 108 per cent, and swelling capacity is 5.10 g/g. Due to these properties, there is a potential to use jamun seed powder as an ingredient in various food items.
Since jamun is a highly perishable fruit, a large number of seeds are generated during its processing. Alisha said instead of discarding the seeds as waste, collecting and processing them into valuable food ingredients could open up new possibilities in the food industry.
According to the research findings, jamun seeds should not be seen merely as fruit waste, but as a nutrient-rich and bioactive raw material. Utilizing them properly can reduce food processing waste, develop value-added food products, and promote sustainable food processing.
Recipe for making healthy noodles
Alisha said in order to make healthy noodles, ripe and fully mature jamuns were handpicked from around Sambalpur University campus. The fruits were washed thoroughly, the seeds were separated from the pulp, and then cleaned repeatedly with water. The cleaned seeds were shade-dried for 2–3 days and then dried in an oven at 60°C for seven hours until a constant weight was achieved.
Preparation of Jamun Seed Powder: The outer shell of the seeds was removed, the inner kernel was ground, and then sifted through a 60-mesh sieve. This powder was stored in airtight packets at 4°C.
Weighing ingredients: For a 100g formulation, wheat flour, rice flour, ragi flour, jowar (sorghum) flour, jamun seed powder (JSP), and salt were accurately weighed. All the dry ingredients were combined, passed through an 80-mesh sieve, and mixed in a dough maker at low speed for five minutes to get a uniform mixture. Then, a specific amount of purified water (35–45 per cent of the flour weight) was gradually added and kneaded for about 10 minutes.
After kneading, a soft, firm, non-sticky dough was formed. The dough was covered and allowed to rest for 30 minutes to properly absorb water and soften. The prepared dough was passed through a noodle maker to extrude uniform strands of approximately 2 mm width and 1.5 mm thickness.
The freshly made noodles were lightly rinsed in cold water to remove excess surface flour and starch. The noodles were arranged in a single layer on perforated trays and dried in a hot-air oven. They were initially dried at 60°C and later at a lower temperature until the moisture content reached 8–12 per cent. The dried noodles were cooled at room temperature, weighed to determine the drying yield, and checked for uniformity in shape and appearance. Finally, the noodles were packed in airtight, food-grade pouches and stored in a controlled environment for further analysis.
Dr Aparajita Priyadarshini, associate professor in the PG Department of Food Technology and Nutrition at Sambalpur University, said, "Last year, our students were given a project titled 'Food Waste Utilization'. The students conducted their research on the topic.
Since there are many jamun trees in our region and people eat the fruit and throw away the seeds, we chose to study the seeds. "We studied how to add value to the seeds. Since kids nowadays love eating noodles, this will be very beneficial for them because it contains anti-diabetic properties. As a result, they can get good nutrition without changing their food habits," she said.
Dr Priyadarshini said, "Once the research is complete, we will sign an MoU with a food manufacturing company to transfer the technology." Swarna Jyoti, another student involved in the study, said, "Our seniors conducted the study and prepared noodles from jamun seeds. We are continuing further research on it. It is rich in nutrients, so we are currently preparing different types of powders from it. Right now, we are developing a caffeine-free protein powder. Since it is high in both protein and fiber, it will be useful for health."
She said the best part of the protein powder is that people of all age groups can consume it.
Dr Shankar Ramchandani, assistant professor at VIMSAR, Sambalpur, said, "Jamun seeds contain fiber, carbohydrates, and other nutrients. Similarly, millets also contain protein, vitamins, and minerals. However, attention must be paid to the dosage given to different individuals. Since it contains fiber, it can be very useful for controlling diabetes, reducing cholesterol, and tackling constipation. But medical advice should be sought before giving it to patients with various health conditions."
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