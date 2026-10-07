ETV Bharat / health

No Weight-loss Surgery Or Devices: WHO Issues First Global Guidelines On Child And Adolescent Obesity

Hyderabad: The World Health Organization on Thursday released its first guidelines addressing the sharp rise in obesity among children and adolescents, setting out how health systems and health workers can deliver timely, evidence-based and people-centred care.

The WHO, in its statement, said in 2024, 170 million children and adolescents aged 5–19 years were living with obesity, including 70 million children aged 5–9 years and 100 million adolescents aged 10–19 years. Obesity prevalence in this age group has quadrupled since 1990, rising from 2% to 8%.

Stating that obesity is a chronic, relapsing disease that can be managed with effective care, the WHO warned that the consequences of obesity can begin early in life, increasing the risk of noncommunicable diseases, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Children and adolescents living with obesity may also experience stigma, discrimination and bullying, it said. Preventing and managing obesity is essential to protect the physical and mental health of children and adolescents and support their healthy growth, education, social well-being and quality of life, the WHO said.

For children and adolescents with obesity, WHO strongly recommends structured dietary, physical activity and behaviour-changing interventions delivered individually or as part of a multimodal programme. Digital health interventions are conditionally recommended with parent or caregiver supervision, it said.

"WHO does not recommend pharmacological treatment, bariatric surgery (weight-loss surgery that changes the stomach or digestive tract) or weight-loss devices for children aged 0–9 years," it said.

For adolescents aged 10–19 years, treatment with approved medicines may be considered only when a supervised multimodal lifestyle programme has not achieved the desired results," the global body said.

Bariatric surgery, it added, may be considered under strict conditions for adolescents with severe obesity.