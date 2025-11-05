ETV Bharat / health

No Symptoms Until A Bone Fracture: Doctor Explains What Makes Osteoporosis Threatening

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Osteoporosis, the disorder characterised by a gradual loss of bone density with age, does not have any apparent symptoms for precaution thereby making the disease all the more intimidating.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Ashaq Hussain Parrey, Associate Professor at the Government Medical College here said that the only symptom of Osteoporosis is fracture.

“When a bone breaks, it is an indication that the patient has Osteoporosis. For this reason, there are patients who are not even aware that they are affected by this disease,” Dr Parrey explained.

Dr Ashaq Hussain Parrey(R), associate professor at GMC Srinagar in conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Parvez ud Din (ETV Bharat)

What Is Osteoporosis?

In medical terms, Osteoporosis is characterised by a loss of bone mineral density making bones vulnerable to fractures. Dr Parrey said that these fractures mainly occur in the spine, wrist or hip. He said that bones are made of minerals, mainly calcium, which is bound by collagen fibers.

“Bones have a thick hard shell called cortical bone under which lies a soft honeycomb bone (trabecular bone). Bone remodeling is a natural process in which old bone tissue is replaced by new. With increasing age, bone begins to lose some density. However, in patients with osteoporosis, bone loss is severe and the holes in the honeycomb lattice become large making the bone porous, leading to a loss in density thus making the bones weak and prone to injuries”.