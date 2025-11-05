No Symptoms Until A Bone Fracture: Doctor Explains What Makes Osteoporosis Threatening
Dr Ashaq Hussain Parrey, associate professor at GMC Srinagar explains to ETV Bharat the causes and preventive measures about the bone disorder.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 5:45 PM IST
By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: Osteoporosis, the disorder characterised by a gradual loss of bone density with age, does not have any apparent symptoms for precaution thereby making the disease all the more intimidating.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Ashaq Hussain Parrey, Associate Professor at the Government Medical College here said that the only symptom of Osteoporosis is fracture.
“When a bone breaks, it is an indication that the patient has Osteoporosis. For this reason, there are patients who are not even aware that they are affected by this disease,” Dr Parrey explained.
What Is Osteoporosis?
In medical terms, Osteoporosis is characterised by a loss of bone mineral density making bones vulnerable to fractures. Dr Parrey said that these fractures mainly occur in the spine, wrist or hip. He said that bones are made of minerals, mainly calcium, which is bound by collagen fibers.
“Bones have a thick hard shell called cortical bone under which lies a soft honeycomb bone (trabecular bone). Bone remodeling is a natural process in which old bone tissue is replaced by new. With increasing age, bone begins to lose some density. However, in patients with osteoporosis, bone loss is severe and the holes in the honeycomb lattice become large making the bone porous, leading to a loss in density thus making the bones weak and prone to injuries”.
What Causes The Disease?
Dr Parrey said that Osteoporosis is caused by a deficiency of essential minerals, calcium, and vitamin D, which are required for good bone health.
“There are some factors that increase the risk of Osteoporosis, including low body mass index(body to height ratio), menstrual irregularities in women, insufficient calcium intake, personal habits such as smoking, drinking and family history of the disease,” he added.
Prevalence In India
According to Dr Parrey, one in every five people in India has Osteoporosis with the bone disorder becoming a major public health concern in Jammu and Kashmir. Quoting a study, Dr Parrey said that a large chunk of the population in Jammu and Kashmir—predominantly people aged above 50 and women—was suffering from Osteoporosis.
In Kashmir, the prevalence of osteoporosis is significantly higher among people with chronic kidney disease than the general population. In this case, the risk of this disease is higher in women. A low body mass index is associated with a higher risk of osteoporosis in the region. One is found to be affected by this disease.
Treatment
While Osteoporosis cannot be completely cured, it can be controlled with calcium and vitamin D intake besides other medicines from further progression, Dr. Parrey said. He said that the best way is to prevent and stay safe from Osteoporosis by adopting a healthy lifestyle in youth so that the disease can be kept at bay in old age.
“Physical exertion and regular exercise are essential to strengthen bones. It is also very important to pay attention to your diet. Regular consumption of healthy and calcium and vitamin D rich foods and dairy products can protect against the disease. Calcium and vitamin D supplements also play an important role in preventing Osteoporosis”.
