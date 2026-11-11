ETV Bharat / health

No More Risk Of Blood Clots On Artificial Heart Valves | New Device Developed By Hyderabad Medical Team

Hyderabad: A new technology has been developed to prevent the formation of blood clots (thrombosis) on artificial heart valves implanted in patients with damaged heart valves.

This innovation comes from a team led by Dr. Sajja Lokeswara Rao, a prominent Hyderabad-based cardiac surgeon. The findings of this research have been published in the journal 'Nature Scientific Reports'.

Dr Rao shared these details with reporters. When a patient’s heart valves are damaged, they are replaced with artificial ones. These metallic valves carry a risk of blood clotting; to prevent this, patients are typically advised to take blood-thinning medication for the rest of their lives—a regimen that carries its own risk of bleeding complications.

Building on this principle, the team integrated a specialized "implantable pulse generator" (IPG) and a bipolar lead with the artificial valve. The device is placed under the skin near the patient’s collarbone and connected to the artificial valve via a wire.

This device delivers a safe, low-level negative charge (0.5 volts) to the surface of the artificial valve. Because the inner lining of blood vessels naturally carries a negative charge, it repels the negative charge emitted by the device; consequently, platelets and proteins in the blood do not clot on the valve but instead remain in the bloodstream.

"We tested this new valve technology on pigs, and the results were excellent. Even after stopping the administration of anti-clotting (blood-thinning) medications, no complications arose, and no blood clots formed on the artificial valves. We will soon begin clinical trials of this device in humans. If successful, it will eliminate the need for millions of patients who have undergone heart valve replacement to take blood-thinning medication for the rest of their lives," said Dr Rao.